Who Will Officiate Argentina vs. France WC Final Match? Qatar FIFA World Cup Final Referee and Match Officials

A lot of discussions are going on relating to Argentina vs. France referee. Szymon Marciniak from Poland was officially confirmed as the referee for the Finals of FIFA World Cup 2022 between the Argentina and France game on 18th December 2022. The live coverage starts at 10 AM ET.

Argentina vs. France Referee Panel for FIFA World Cup Finals

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistant Referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki (POL)

Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL) (POL)

Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath (USA)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA)

Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)Offside Video Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins (USA)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Corey Parker (USA)

