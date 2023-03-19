Refereeing Appointments for the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, 2023 Rugby Six Nations Referee Names for All 5 Rounds

With the 2023 Guinness Six Nations just around the corner, learn about the refereeing appointments for the tournament and what you can expect in terms of rules and regulations.

Who Will Be Refereeing the 2023 Guinness Six Nations?

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations will feature a talented group of referees from all over the world. Some of the most experienced referees in the sport will be overseeing the matches, ensuring that the games are played in a fair and safe manner. Some of the notable referees that have been appointed to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations include Wayne Barnes, Nigel Owens, and Pascal Gaüzère.

Rounds Matches Referee Names ROUND 1 Wales v Ireland Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)



Assistant Referee 1: Angus Gardner (RA)



Assistant Referee 2: Luke Pearce (RFU)



TMO: Tom Foley (RFU) England v Scotland Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)



Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)



Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR)



TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR) Italy v France Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)



Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA)



Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA)



TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU) ROUND 2 Ireland v France Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)



Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA)



TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR) Scotland v Wales Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)



Assistant Referee 1: Frank Murphy (IRFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU)



TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU) England v Italy Referee: James Doleman (NZR)



Assistant Referee 1: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)



Assistant Referee 2: Tual Trainini (FFR)



TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR) ROUND 3 Italy v Ireland Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)



Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)



TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU) Wales v England Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)



Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)



TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU) France v Scotland Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)



Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)



TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU) ROUND 4 Italy v Wales Referee: Damon Murphy (RA)



Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU)



TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU) England v France Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)



Assistant Referee 1: Jaco Peyper (SARU)



Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)



TMO: Brett Cronan (RA) Scotland v Ireland Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)



Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)



TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU) ROUND 5 Scotland v Italy Referee: Angus Gardner (RA)



Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (RFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)



TMO: Brett Cronan (RA) France v Wales Referee: Nic Berry (RA)



Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)



Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)



TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU) Ireland v England Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)



Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)



Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)



TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

What Are the Rules and Regulations of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations?

The rules and regulations for the 2023 Guinness Six Nations will be based on the laws of rugby union as set out by World Rugby. The referees will be responsible for enforcing these rules, which include everything from foul play and offside to scrums and lineouts. In order to maintain the integrity of the competition, referees will also have the power to issue penalties and yellow cards to players who violate the rules.

How Will the Referees Be Assisted During the 2023 Guinness Six Nations?

In order to ensure that the referees are able to make the right decisions on the field, they will be assisted by a number of other officials. This includes assistant referees, touch judges, and TMO (Television Match Official) officials. These officials will be responsible for helping the referees with line calls, offside decisions, and other important decisions that need to be made during the match.

What Are the Key Moments to Watch Out for During the 2023 Guinness Six Nations?

With the 2023 Guinness Six Nations being one of the biggest international rugby tournaments, there are sure to be plenty of exciting moments to watch out for. From thrilling tries to nail-biting finishes, there will be something for everyone. However, with the referees playing such a crucial role in the competition, it’s also important to keep an eye on the key decisions that they make. Whether it’s a yellow card, a penalty, or a crucial scrum decision, the referees will have a big impact on the outcome of each match.

FAQs:

Conclusion:

Six Nations will be a highly anticipated event in the world of rugby, and the role of the referees is crucial in ensuring that the competition is played fairly and safely. With some of the most experienced referees in the sport appointed to the tournament, fans can expect a high level of officiating and an exciting tournament overall. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling tries or critical referee decisions, the 2023 Guinness Six Nations is sure to be a great competition to watch. Make sure to tune in to see all the action and see how the referees shape the outcome of each match.