Analyzing the Club Brugge vs Benfica Referee List: Davide Massa to Lead the Game

Club Brugge is set to face off against Benfica in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Fans of both teams are excited to see how the game will unfold, and one of the most crucial elements that will determine the outcome of the match is the referee team.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the Club Brugge vs Benfica Referee List, with a focus on the lead referee, Davide Massa, and his supporting team.

Club Brugge vs Benfica Referee Names and Officials

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Filippo Meli (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Stefano Alassio (ITA)

Fourth Official: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)

Video Assistant Referee: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee:

UEFA Referee Observer: Lutz Michael Fröhlich (GER)

UEFA Delegate: Paolo Rondelli (SMR)

Who is Davide Massa?

Davide Massa is an experienced Italian referee who has been officiating matches since 2006. He has overseen a number of high-profile games in the past, including Serie A and Champions League matches. Massa has been selected by UEFA to lead the Club Brugge vs Benfica match, which is a testament to his excellent track record as a referee.

The Assistant Referees and Fourth Official

Assisting Davide Massa on the pitch will be two more Italian officials, Filippo Meli and Stefano Alassio, serving as Assistant Referee 1 and Assistant Referee 2, respectively. Meanwhile, Daniele Chiffi, also from Italy, has been appointed as the Fourth Official.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Paolo Valeri, another Italian referee, will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the game. This means he will be monitoring the game from a remote location and will communicate with the on-field referee team if there are any decisions that need reviewing.

UEFA Referee Observer and Delegate

Lutz Michael Fröhlich from Germany has been appointed as the UEFA Referee Observer for the game, while Paolo Rondelli from San Marino will be the UEFA Delegate. The UEFA Referee Observer will evaluate the performance of the referee team, while the UEFA Delegate will ensure that the match is played in accordance with the UEFA regulations and guidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What happens if the referee team makes a mistake?

A: The VAR can review decisions made by the on-field referee team and communicate with them to make any necessary changes. Additionally, the UEFA Referee Observer will evaluate the performance of the referee team.

Q: Why is it important to have experienced referees for high-profile matches like this?

A: Experienced referees have a better understanding of the game and are better equipped to make quick and accurate decisions. They are also more likely to be respected by the players, which can help to prevent confrontations and disagreements on the field.

Conclusion

The Club Brugge vs Benfica match is set to be an exciting encounter, with both teams hoping to advance to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The referee list for the match includes Davide Massa as the referee, assisted by two Italian assistant referees, Filippo Meli and Stefano Alassio, and the fourth official, Daniele Chiffi, all of whom are experienced officials.

The VAR will be Paolo Valeri, while the AVAR is yet to be announced by UEFA. With the UEFA Referee Observer and Delegate also in attendance, fans can expect a fair and enjoyable match.