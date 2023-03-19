Independiente Del Valle vs Flamengo Referee Names and Officials for CONMEBOL Recopa 2023 (First Leg)

The highly anticipated CONMEBOL Recopa 2023 (First Leg) match between Independiente Del Valle and Flamengo is just around the corner, and fans are eager to know everything about the game, including the referee names and officials. In this article, we will provide you with all the necessary information about the officials for this game.

Independiente Del Valle vs Flamengo will be on 21st February 2023 at 7.30 PM ET.

Independiente Del Valle vs Flamengo Referee and Officials Names

Here are the confirmed list of referee and officials for Independiente Del Valle vs Flamengo match on 18th February 2023.

Referee: Piero Maza (CHI, photo)

Assistant Referee 1: Jose Retamal (CHI)

Assistant Referee 2: Claudio Urrutia (CHI)

Fourth Official: Cristian Garay (CHI)

Reserve AR: Miguel Rocha (CHI)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)

AVAR 1: Rodrigo Carvajal (CHI)

AVAR 2: Edson Cisternas (CHI)

AVAR 3: Juan Soto (VEN)

Referee Assessor: Fredy Arellanos (PER)

Referee Supervisor: Patricio Polic (CHI)

Referee and Assistant Referees

The referee for the Independiente Del Valle vs Flamengo match is Piero Maza from Chile, as announced by CONMEBOL. Maza is a FIFA-accredited referee with vast experience in officiating high-profile football games. The assistant referees for the game are Jose Retamal and Claudio Urrutia, both from Chile.

Fourth Official and Reserve AR

Cristian Garay, also from Chile, has been appointed as the fourth official for the game. The reserve assistant referee is Miguel Rocha, also from Chile.

VAR and AVARs

Juan Lara, from Chile, will serve as the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) for the game. He will be assisted by three AVARs (Assistant Video Assistant Referees): Rodrigo Carvajal, Edson Cisternas, and Juan Soto. While Carvajal and Cisternas are also from Chile, Soto is from Venezuela.

Referee Assessor and Supervisor

Fredy Arellanos from Peru is the referee assessor for the match. He will be responsible for evaluating the performance of the referee and assistants. Patricio Polic from Chile will be the referee supervisor, overseeing the entire team of officials to ensure that the rules and regulations are followed.

