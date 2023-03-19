Netherlands vs Ecuador Match Officials, Referee, Final Squad, Start Time, Date, Venue and Live Stream Channels

This article updates the Netherlands vs. Ecuador Start Time, Date Venue, and Live Stream Channels. Soccer fever is high now, and it’s for all the right reasons! The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner, and fans worldwide are counting the days until the action kicks off.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of this year’s tournament will be between Netherlands and Ecuador on November 25th at 11 AM at Khalifa International Stadium. Both teams are coming into this game on top of their game, having won all of their recent matches.

The Netherlands is considered one of the top contenders for the 2022 World Cup, with a solid and skillful team that is sure to put up a tough fight on the field. Ecuador will also bring their A-game as they look to prove themselves as one of the best teams in the tournament.

Fans from all over are expected to attend this epic match, so grab your tickets and join the crowds at Khalifa International Stadium! It’s sure to be a thrilling game you won’t miss.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Match Officials

Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG) Assistant Referee 1: Mokrane Gourari (ALG) Assistant Referee 2: Abdelhak Etchial (ALG) Fourth Official: Said Martinez (HON) Reserve Assistant Referee: Helpys Raymundo Feliz (DOM) Video Assistant Referee: Shaun Evans (AUS) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Redouane Jiyed (MOR) Offside Video Assistant Referee: Ashley Beecham (AUS) Support Video Assistant Referee: Muhammad Bin Jahari (SIN) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Anton Shchetinin (AUS)

Netherlands vs Ecuador Starting Lineups Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Noppert; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, F de Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Memphis, Bergwijn Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Mendez, Ibarra; Sarmiento; Valencia

Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream

Quick Facts About Match

Get all details on Netherlands vs Qatar Time, Date, and venue below.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Date: 25th November 2022

Broadcasters:

Here are the Official broadcasters for World Cup in Netherlands and Qatar below.

How To Watch Netherlands vs Ecuador Live Online?

The Netherlands vs. Ecuador match is one of the most exciting and closely-contested games of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The best way to watch the match online for fans from Ecuador and the Netherlands is to tune in on the official broadcasters, NOS and Teleamazonas.

Teleamazonas is a popular channel in Ecuador that will provide live coverage of the match. At the same time, NOS is a top-rated sports network from the Netherlands with exclusive insights and expert commentary on all of the action.

So if you can’t make it to Khalifa International Stadium for this exciting match, don’t miss out – tune in to NOS or Teleamazonas and enjoy all the action from the comfort of your home!