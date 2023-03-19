2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule Nepali Standard Time (NPT)

The FIFA World Cup schedule for Nepali Standard Time is now available. The matches will be televised live in Nepal, so viewers can watch their favorite teams compete for the world championship. Take advantage of every match! Could you check the schedule now to see when your team is playing?

FIFA World Cup schedule in Nepali Standard Time (NPT)

Are you looking for the FIFA World Cup schedule in Nepali Standard Time (NPT)? Look no further because we have it right here. Keep reading to find out when your favorite teams are playing. We will also be updating this article as the tournament progresses, so make sure you check back often.

In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the schedule of matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will be held in Qatar. We have also included timings according to Nepali Standard Time (NPT) so that our readers can follow all the action live.

Dates Time

[NPT] Matches Venue 20th

November 2022 21:45 Qatar vs Ecuador Al

Bayt Stadium 21st

November 2022 18:45 England vs Iran Khalifa

International Stadium 21st

November 2022 21:45 Senegal vs Netherlands Al

Thumama Stadium 22nd

November 2022 0:45 USA vs Wales Ahmad

Bin Ali Stadium 22nd

November 2022 15:45 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Lusail

Stadium 22nd

November 2022 18:45 Denmark vs Tunisia Education

City 22nd

November 2022 21:45 Mexico vs Poland Stadium

974 23rd

November 2022 0:45 France vs Australia Al

Janoub Stadium 23rd

November 2022 15:45 Morocco vs Croatia Al

Bayt Stadium 23rd

November 2022 18:45 Germany vs Japan Khalifa

International Stadium 23rd

November 2022 21:45 Spain vs Costa Rica Al

Thumama Stadium 24th

November 2022 0:45 Belgium vs Canada Ahmad

Bin Ali Stadium 24th

November 2022 15:45 Switzerland vs Cameroon Al

Janoub Stadium 24th

November 2022 18:45 Uruguay vs Korea Republic Education

City Stadium 24th

November 2022 21:45 Portugal vs Ghana Stadium

974 25th

November 2022 0:45 Brazil vs Serbia Lusail

Stadium 25th

November 2022 15:45 Wales vs Iran Ahmad

Bin Ali Stadium 25th

November 2022 18:45 Qatar vs Senegal Al

Thumama Stadium 25th

November 2022 21:45 Netherlands vs Ecuador Khalifa

International Stadium 26th

November 2022 0:45 England vs USA Al

Bayt Stadium 26th

November 2022 15:45 Tunisia vs Australia Al

Janoub Stadium 26th

November 2022 18:45 Poland vs Saudi Arabia Education

City StadiumAhmad Bin Ali Stadium 26th

November 2022 21:45 France vs Denmark Stadium

974 27th

November 2022 0:45 Argentina vs Mexico Lusail

Stadium 27th

November 2022 15:45 Japan vs Costa Rica Ahmad

Bin Ali Stadium 27th

November 2022 18:45 Belgium vs Morocco Al

Thumama Stadium 27th

November 2022 21:45 Croatia vs Canada Khalifa

International Stadium 28th

November 2022 0:45 Spain vs Germany Al

Bayt Stadium 28th

November 2022 15:45 Cameroon vs Serbia Al

Janoub Stadium 28th

November 2022 18:45 Korea Republic vs Ghana Education

City Stadium 28th

November 2022 21:45 Brazil vs Switzerland Stadium

974 29th

November 2022 0:45 Portugal vs Uruguay Lusail

Stadium 29th

November 2022 20:45 Netherlands vs Qatar Al

Bayt Stadium 29th

November 2022 20:45 Ecuador vs Senegal Khalifa

International Stadium 30th

November 2022 0:45 Iran vs USA Al

Thumama Stadium 30th

November 2022 0:45 Wales vs England Ahmad

Bin Ali Stadium 30th

November 2022 20:45 Australia vs Denmark Al

Janoub Stadium 30th

November 2022 20:45 Tunisia vs France Education

City Stadium 1st

December 2022 0:45 Poland vs Argentina Stadium

974 1st

December 2022 0:45 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Lusail

Stadium 1st

December 2022 20:45 Croatia vs Belgium Ahmad

Bin Ali Stadium 1st

December 2022 20:45 Canada vs Morocco Al

Thumama Stadium 2nd

December 2022 0:45 Japan vs Spain Khalifa

International Stadium 2nd

December 2022 0:45 Costa Rica vs Germany Al

Bayt Stadium 2nd

December 2022 20:45 Ghana vs Uruguay Al

Janoub Stadium 2nd

December 2022 20:45 Korea Republic vs Portugal Education

City Stadium 3rd

December 2022 0:45 Serbia vs Switzerland Stadium

974 3rd

December 2022 0:45 Cameroon vs Brazil Lusail

Stadium

More Schedule and Timings in Other Countries To Follow

2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in IST – Indian Standard Time is here.

Australian viewers can follow FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time here.