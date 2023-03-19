2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule Nepali Standard Time (NPT)

The FIFA World Cup schedule for Nepali Standard Time is now available. The matches will be televised live in Nepal, so viewers can watch their favorite teams compete for the world championship. Take advantage of every match! Could you check the schedule now to see when your team is playing?

FIFA World Cup schedule in Nepali Standard Time (NPT)

Are you looking for the FIFA World Cup schedule in Nepali Standard Time (NPT)? Look no further because we have it right here. Keep reading to find out when your favorite teams are playing. We will also be updating this article as the tournament progresses, so make sure you check back often.

In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the schedule of matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will be held in Qatar. We have also included timings according to Nepali Standard Time (NPT) so that our readers can follow all the action live.

2022 FIFA World Cup schedule in Nepali Standard Time (NPT)

Dates

Time
[NPT]

Matches

Venue

20th
November 2022

21:45

Qatar vs Ecuador

Al
Bayt Stadium

21st
November 2022

18:45

England vs Iran

Khalifa
International Stadium

21st
November 2022

21:45

Senegal vs Netherlands

Al
Thumama Stadium

22nd
November 2022

0:45

USA vs Wales

Ahmad
Bin Ali Stadium

22nd
November 2022

15:45

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Lusail
Stadium

22nd
November 2022

18:45

Denmark vs Tunisia

Education
City

22nd
November 2022

21:45

Mexico vs Poland

Stadium
974

23rd
November 2022

0:45

France vs Australia

Al
Janoub Stadium

23rd
November 2022

15:45

Morocco vs Croatia

Al
Bayt Stadium

23rd
November 2022

18:45

Germany vs Japan

Khalifa
International Stadium

23rd
November 2022

21:45

Spain vs Costa Rica

Al
Thumama Stadium

24th
November 2022

0:45

Belgium vs Canada

Ahmad
Bin Ali Stadium

24th
November 2022

15:45

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Al
Janoub Stadium

24th
November 2022

18:45

Uruguay vs Korea Republic

Education
City Stadium

24th
November 2022

21:45

Portugal vs Ghana

Stadium
974

25th
November 2022

0:45

Brazil vs Serbia

Lusail
Stadium

25th
November 2022

15:45

Wales vs Iran

Ahmad
Bin Ali Stadium

25th
November 2022

18:45

Qatar vs Senegal

Al
Thumama Stadium

25th
November 2022

21:45

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Khalifa
International Stadium

26th
November 2022

0:45

England vs USA

Al
Bayt Stadium

26th
November 2022

15:45

Tunisia vs Australia

Al
Janoub Stadium

26th
November 2022

18:45

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Education
City StadiumAhmad Bin Ali Stadium

26th
November 2022

21:45

France vs Denmark

Stadium
974

27th
November 2022

0:45

Argentina vs Mexico

Lusail
Stadium

27th
November 2022

15:45

Japan vs Costa Rica

Ahmad
Bin Ali Stadium

27th
November 2022

18:45

Belgium vs Morocco

Al
Thumama Stadium

27th
November 2022

21:45

Croatia vs Canada

Khalifa
International Stadium

28th
November 2022

0:45

Spain vs Germany

Al
Bayt Stadium

28th
November 2022

15:45

Cameroon vs Serbia

Al
Janoub Stadium

28th
November 2022

18:45

Korea Republic vs Ghana

Education
City Stadium

28th
November 2022

21:45

Brazil vs Switzerland

Stadium
974

29th
November 2022

0:45

Portugal vs Uruguay

Lusail
Stadium

29th
November 2022

20:45

Netherlands vs Qatar

Al
Bayt Stadium

29th
November 2022

20:45

Ecuador vs Senegal

Khalifa
International Stadium

30th
November 2022

0:45

Iran vs USA

Al
Thumama Stadium

30th
November 2022

0:45

Wales vs England

Ahmad
Bin Ali Stadium

30th
November 2022

20:45

Australia vs Denmark

Al
Janoub Stadium

30th
November 2022

20:45

Tunisia vs France

Education
City Stadium

1st
December 2022

0:45

Poland vs Argentina

Stadium
974

1st
December 2022

0:45

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Lusail
Stadium

1st
December 2022

20:45

Croatia vs Belgium

Ahmad
Bin Ali Stadium

1st
December 2022

20:45

Canada vs Morocco

Al
Thumama Stadium

2nd
December 2022

0:45

Japan vs Spain

Khalifa
International Stadium

2nd
December 2022

0:45

Costa Rica vs Germany

Al
Bayt Stadium

2nd
December 2022

20:45

Ghana vs Uruguay

Al
Janoub Stadium

2nd
December 2022

20:45

Korea Republic vs Portugal

Education
City Stadium

3rd
December 2022

0:45

Serbia vs Switzerland

Stadium
974

3rd
December 2022

0:45

Cameroon vs Brazil

Lusail
Stadium

More Schedule and Timings in Other Countries To Follow

2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in IST – Indian Standard Time is here.

Australian viewers can follow FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time here.

