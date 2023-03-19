2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule Nepali Standard Time (NPT)

The FIFA World Cup schedule for Nepali Standard Time is now available. The matches will be televised live in Nepal, so viewers can watch their favorite teams compete for the world championship. Take advantage of every match! Could you check the schedule now to see when your team is playing?
FIFA World Cup schedule in Nepali Standard Time (NPT)
Are you looking for the FIFA World Cup schedule in Nepali Standard Time (NPT)? Look no further because we have it right here. Keep reading to find out when your favorite teams are playing. We will also be updating this article as the tournament progresses, so make sure you check back often.
In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the schedule of matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that will be held in Qatar. We have also included timings according to Nepali Standard Time (NPT) so that our readers can follow all the action live.
|
Dates
|
Time
|
Matches
|
Venue
|
20th
|
21:45
|
Qatar vs Ecuador
|
Al
|
21st
|
18:45
|
England vs Iran
|
Khalifa
|
21st
|
21:45
|
Senegal vs Netherlands
|
Al
|
22nd
|
0:45
|
USA vs Wales
|
Ahmad
|
22nd
|
15:45
|
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|
Lusail
|
22nd
|
18:45
|
Denmark vs Tunisia
|
Education
|
22nd
|
21:45
|
Mexico vs Poland
|
Stadium
|
23rd
|
0:45
|
France vs Australia
|
Al
|
23rd
|
15:45
|
Morocco vs Croatia
|
Al
|
23rd
|
18:45
|
Germany vs Japan
|
Khalifa
|
23rd
|
21:45
|
Spain vs Costa Rica
|
Al
|
24th
|
0:45
|
Belgium vs Canada
|
Ahmad
|
24th
|
15:45
|
Switzerland vs Cameroon
|
Al
|
24th
|
18:45
|
Uruguay vs Korea Republic
|
Education
|
24th
|
21:45
|
Portugal vs Ghana
|
Stadium
|
25th
|
0:45
|
Brazil vs Serbia
|
Lusail
|
25th
|
15:45
|
Wales vs Iran
|
Ahmad
|
25th
|
18:45
|
Qatar vs Senegal
|
Al
|
25th
|
21:45
|
Netherlands vs Ecuador
|
Khalifa
|
26th
|
0:45
|
England vs USA
|
Al
|
26th
|
15:45
|
Tunisia vs Australia
|
Al
|
26th
|
18:45
|
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|
Education
|
26th
|
21:45
|
France vs Denmark
|
Stadium
|
27th
|
0:45
|
Argentina vs Mexico
|
Lusail
|
27th
|
15:45
|
Japan vs Costa Rica
|
Ahmad
|
27th
|
18:45
|
Belgium vs Morocco
|
Al
|
27th
|
21:45
|
Croatia vs Canada
|
Khalifa
|
28th
|
0:45
|
Spain vs Germany
|
Al
|
28th
|
15:45
|
Cameroon vs Serbia
|
Al
|
28th
|
18:45
|
Korea Republic vs Ghana
|
Education
|
28th
|
21:45
|
Brazil vs Switzerland
|
Stadium
|
29th
|
0:45
|
Portugal vs Uruguay
|
Lusail
|
29th
|
20:45
|
Netherlands vs Qatar
|
Al
|
29th
|
20:45
|
Ecuador vs Senegal
|
Khalifa
|
30th
|
0:45
|
Iran vs USA
|
Al
|
30th
|
0:45
|
Wales vs England
|
Ahmad
|
30th
|
20:45
|
Australia vs Denmark
|
Al
|
30th
|
20:45
|
Tunisia vs France
|
Education
|
1st
|
0:45
|
Poland vs Argentina
|
Stadium
|
1st
|
0:45
|
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|
Lusail
|
1st
|
20:45
|
Croatia vs Belgium
|
Ahmad
|
1st
|
20:45
|
Canada vs Morocco
|
Al
|
2nd
|
0:45
|
Japan vs Spain
|
Khalifa
|
2nd
|
0:45
|
Costa Rica vs Germany
|
Al
|
2nd
|
20:45
|
Ghana vs Uruguay
|
Al
|
2nd
|
20:45
|
Korea Republic vs Portugal
|
Education
|
3rd
|
0:45
|
Serbia vs Switzerland
|
Stadium
|
3rd
|
0:45
|
Cameroon vs Brazil
|
Lusail
More Schedule and Timings in Other Countries To Follow
2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in IST – Indian Standard Time is here.
Australian viewers can follow FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time here.
Leave a Reply