2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in IST – Indian Standard Time

Indian soccer fans are eagerly waiting to watch the FIFA World Cup event in 2022. This article gives a complete schedule with timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) for World Cup. FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup is almost here. It’s only a few weeks away, and people from India that fall under Indian Standard Time have been waiting on a time that works for them to watch.

My passion for soccer is unlike anything else in the world. It brings people together from all walks of life, inspiring awe and excitement as we watch some of the best players in the world compete on one stage. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just tuning in for the first time, there is something undeniably thrilling about watching the beautiful game. So if you’re ready to experience all the passion and excitement of soccer, tune into the upcoming FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup! It’s sure to be an unforgettable journey.

Find the full schedule of FIFA soccer matches played in IST (Indian Standard Time) with date, kick-off time, venue and all other details.

FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 in IST – Indian Standard Time

Since the games at this time are held in Qatar, an Arabic country, there will be a significant time difference. As a soccer fan, you would not want to miss a match between your favorite teams. We understand that everyone has a busy schedule and keeping track of match timings is difficult; that’s why we have compiled the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule in Indian Standard Time (IST) to help you keep track of your favorite teams along with the time difference.

Dates Time (IST) Matches November 20, 2022 9:30 PM Qatar vs Ecuador November 21, 2022 6:30 PM England vs Iran November 21, 2022 9:30 PM Senegal vs Netherlands November 22, 2022 12:30 AM USA vs Wales November 22, 2022 3:30 PM Argentina vs Saudi Arabia November 22, 2022 6:30 PM Denmark vs Tunisia November 22, 2022 9:30 PM Mexico vs Poland November 23, 2022 12:30 AM France vs Australia November 23, 2022 3:30 PM Morocco vs Croatia November 23, 2022 6:30 PM Germany vs Japan November 23, 2022 9:30 PM Spain vs Costa Rica November 24, 2022 12:30 AM Belgium vs Canada November 24, 2022 3:30 PM Switzerland vs Cameroon November 24, 2022 6:30 PM Uruguay vs South Korea November 24, 2022 9:30 PM Portugal vs Ghana November 25, 2022 12:30 AM Brazil vs Serbia November 25, 2022 3:30 PM Wales vs Iran November 25, 2022 6:30 PM Qatar vs Senegal November 25, 2022 9:30 PM Netherlands vs Ecuador November 26, 2022 12:30 AM England vs USA November 26, 2022 3:30 PM Tunisia vs Australia November 26, 2022 6:30 PM Poland vs Saudi Arabia November 26, 2022 9:30 PM France vs Denmark November 27, 2022 12:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico November 27, 2022 3:30 PM Japan vs Costa Rica November 27, 2022 6:30 PM Belgium vs Morocco November 27, 2022 9:30 PM Croatia vs Canada November 28, 2022 12:30 AM Spain vs Germany November 28, 2022 3:30 PM Cameroon vs Serbia November 28, 2022 6:30 PM South Korea vs Ghana November 28, 2022 9:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland November 29, 2022 12:30 AM Portugal vs Uruguay November 29, 2022 8:30 PM Ecuador vs Senegal November 29, 2022 8:30 PM Netherlands vs Qatar November 30, 2022 12:30 AM Wales vs England November 30, 2022 12:30 AM Iran vs USA November 30, 2022 8:30 PM Australia vs Denmark November 30, 2022 8:30 PM Tunisia vs France December 1, 2022 12:30 AM Poland vs Argentina December 1, 2022 12:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs Mexico December 1, 2022 8:30 PM Croatia vs Belgium December 1, 2022 8:30 PM Canada vs Morocco December 2, 2022 12:30 AM Japan vs Spain December 2, 2022 12:30 AM Costa Rica vs Germany December 2, 2022 8:30 PM Ghana vs Uruguay December 2, 2022 8:30 PM South Korea vs Portugal December 3, 2022 12:30 AM Serbia vs Switzerland December 3, 2022 12:30 AM Cameroon vs Brazil

