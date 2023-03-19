2022 FIFA World Cup Schedule in IST – Indian Standard Time

Indian soccer fans are eagerly waiting to watch the FIFA World Cup event in 2022. This article gives a complete schedule with timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) for World Cup. FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup is almost here. It’s only a few weeks away, and people from India that fall under Indian Standard Time have been waiting on a time that works for them to watch.

My passion for soccer is unlike anything else in the world. It brings people together from all walks of life, inspiring awe and excitement as we watch some of the best players in the world compete on one stage. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just tuning in for the first time, there is something undeniably thrilling about watching the beautiful game. So if you’re ready to experience all the passion and excitement of soccer, tune into the upcoming FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup! It’s sure to be an unforgettable journey.

Find the full schedule of FIFA soccer matches played in IST (Indian Standard Time) with date, kick-off time, venue and all other details.

Since the games at this time are held in Qatar, an Arabic country, there will be a significant time difference. As a soccer fan, you would not want to miss a match between your favorite teams. We understand that everyone has a busy schedule and keeping track of match timings is difficult; that’s why we have compiled the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule in Indian Standard Time (IST) to help you keep track of your favorite teams along with the time difference.

Dates

Time (IST)

Matches

November 20, 2022

9:30 PM

Qatar vs Ecuador

November 21, 2022

6:30 PM

England vs Iran

November 21, 2022

9:30 PM

Senegal vs Netherlands

November 22, 2022

12:30 AM

USA vs Wales

November 22, 2022

3:30 PM

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

November 22, 2022

6:30 PM

Denmark vs Tunisia

November 22, 2022

9:30 PM

Mexico vs Poland

November 23, 2022

12:30 AM

France vs Australia

November 23, 2022

3:30 PM

Morocco vs Croatia

November 23, 2022

6:30 PM

Germany vs Japan

November 23, 2022

9:30 PM

Spain vs Costa Rica

November 24, 2022

12:30 AM

Belgium vs Canada

November 24, 2022

3:30 PM

Switzerland vs Cameroon

November 24, 2022

6:30 PM

Uruguay vs South Korea

November 24, 2022

9:30 PM

Portugal vs Ghana

November 25, 2022

12:30 AM

Brazil vs Serbia

November 25, 2022

3:30 PM

Wales vs Iran

November 25, 2022

6:30 PM

Qatar vs Senegal

November 25, 2022

9:30 PM

Netherlands vs Ecuador

November 26, 2022

12:30 AM

England vs USA

November 26, 2022

3:30 PM

Tunisia vs Australia

November 26, 2022

6:30 PM

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

November 26, 2022

9:30 PM

France vs Denmark

November 27, 2022

12:30 AM

Argentina vs Mexico

November 27, 2022

3:30 PM

Japan vs Costa Rica

November 27, 2022

6:30 PM

Belgium vs Morocco

November 27, 2022

9:30 PM

Croatia vs Canada

November 28, 2022

12:30 AM

Spain vs Germany

November 28, 2022

3:30 PM

Cameroon vs Serbia

November 28, 2022

6:30 PM

South Korea vs Ghana

November 28, 2022

9:30 PM

Brazil vs Switzerland

November 29, 2022

12:30 AM

Portugal vs Uruguay

November 29, 2022

8:30 PM

Ecuador vs Senegal

November 29, 2022

8:30 PM

Netherlands vs Qatar

November 30, 2022

12:30 AM

Wales vs England

November 30, 2022

12:30 AM

Iran vs USA

November 30, 2022

8:30 PM

Australia vs Denmark

November 30, 2022

8:30 PM

Tunisia vs France

December 1, 2022

12:30 AM

Poland vs Argentina

December 1, 2022

12:30 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

December 1, 2022

8:30 PM

Croatia vs Belgium

December 1, 2022

8:30 PM

Canada vs Morocco

December 2, 2022

12:30 AM

Japan vs Spain

December 2, 2022

12:30 AM

Costa Rica vs Germany

December 2, 2022

8:30 PM

Ghana vs Uruguay

December 2, 2022

8:30 PM

South Korea vs Portugal

December 3, 2022

12:30 AM

Serbia vs Switzerland

December 3, 2022

12:30 AM

Cameroon vs Brazil

