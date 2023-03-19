FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time – Australian Timings

by Leave a Comment

If you’re a soccer fan living in Australia, then you know just how much of a big deal the FIFA World Cup is. Soccer fans all across the country are eagerly awaiting the start of this year’s tournament, and for a good reason! Australians love soccer, and they love to watch the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is a massive international tournament that takes place every four years, featuring national teams from all around the world. This edition is hosted by Qatar, which is an entirely different time zone than Australia.

For that reason, the schedule of games and times will be other than usual. This can create confusion for fans in the country, and that’s the reason we are going to put the complete schedule in AEST. It will help you to stick with the game times in your local time zone.

So, without further ado, here is the complete schedule of FIFA World Cup games in Australia – all times are displayed in AEST.

FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time

FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time

Check out World Cup 2022 all matches timings and schedule in AEST – Australian time below.

HOME

AWAY

DATE

AUSTRALIA TIME

VENUE

Qatar

Ecuador

21-November

3:00
AM

Al
Bayt Stadium

England

Iran

22-November

12:00
AM

Khalifa
International

Senegal

Netherlands

22-November

3:00
AM

Al
Thumama

United
States

Wales

22-November

6:00
AM

Ahmad
Bin Ali

Argentina

Saudi
Arabia

22-November

9:00
PM

Lusail
Stadium

Denmark

Tunisia

23-November

12:00
AM

Education
City

Mexico

Poland

23-November

3:00
AM

Stadium
974

France

Australia

23-November

6:00
AM

Al
Janoub

Morocco

Croatia

23-November

9:00
PM

Al
Bayt Stadium

Germany

Japan

24-November

12:00
AM

Khalifa
International

Spain

Costa
Rica

24-November

3:00
AM

Al
Thumama

Belgium

Canada

24-November

6:00
AM

Ahmad
Bin Ali

Switzerland

Cameroon

24-November

9:00
PM

Al
Janoub

Uruguay

South
Korea

25-November

12:00
AM

Education
City

Portugal

Ghana

25-November

3:00
AM

Stadium
974

Brazil

Serbia

25-November

6:00
AM

Lusail
Stadium

Wales

Iran

25-November

9:00
PM

Ahmad
Bin Ali

Qatar

Senegal

26-November

12:00
AM

Al
Thumama

Netherlands

Ecuador

26-November

3:00
AM

Khalifa
International

England

United
States

26-November

6:00
AM

Al
Bayt Stadium

Tunisia

Australia

26-November

9:00
PM

Al
Janoub

Poland

Saudi
Arabia

27-November

12:00
AM

Education
City

France

Denmark

27-November

3:00
AM

Stadium
974

Argentina

Mexico

27-November

6:00
AM

Lusail
Stadium

Japan

Costa
Rica

27-November

9:00
PM

Ahmad
Bin Ali

Belgium

Morocco

28-November

12:00
AM

Al
Thumama

Croatia

Canada

28-November

3:00
AM

Khalifa
International

Spain

Germany

28-November

6:00
AM

Al
Bayt Stadium

Cameroon

Serbia

28-November

9:00
PM

Al
Janoub

South
Korea

Ghana

29-November

12:00
AM

Education
City

Brazil

Switzerland

29-November

3:00
AM

Stadium
974

Portugal

Uruguay

29-November

6:00
AM

Lusail
Stadium

Ecuador

Senegal

30-November

2:00
AM

Khalifa
International

Netherlands

Qatar

30-November

2:00
AM

Al
Bayt Stadium

Iran

United
States

30-November

6:00
AM

Al
Thumama

Wales

England

30-November

6:00
AM

Ahmad
Bin Ali

Tunisia

France

1-Dec

2:00
AM

Education
City

Australia

Denmark

1-Dec

2:00
AM

Al
Janoub

Poland

Argentina

1-Dec

6:00
AM

Stadium
974

Saudi
Arabia

Mexico

1-Dec

6:00
AM

Lusail
Stadium

Croatia

Belgium

2-Dec

2:00
AM

Ahmad
Bin Ali

Canada

Morocco

2-Dec

2:00
AM

Al
Thumama

Japan

Spain

2-Dec

6:00
AM

Khalifa
International

Costa
Rica

Germany

2-Dec

6:00
AM

Al
Bayt Stadium

South
Korea

Portugal

3-Dec

2:00
AM

Education
City

Ghana

Uruguay

3-Dec

2:00
AM

Al
Janoub

Serbia

Switzerland

3-Dec

6:00
AM

Stadium
974

Cameroon

Brazil

3-Dec

6:00
AM

Lusail
Stadium

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *