FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time – Australian Timings

If you’re a soccer fan living in Australia, then you know just how much of a big deal the FIFA World Cup is. Soccer fans all across the country are eagerly awaiting the start of this year’s tournament, and for a good reason! Australians love soccer, and they love to watch the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is a massive international tournament that takes place every four years, featuring national teams from all around the world. This edition is hosted by Qatar, which is an entirely different time zone than Australia.

For that reason, the schedule of games and times will be other than usual. This can create confusion for fans in the country, and that’s the reason we are going to put the complete schedule in AEST. It will help you to stick with the game times in your local time zone.

So, without further ado, here is the complete schedule of FIFA World Cup games in Australia – all times are displayed in AEST.

FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 In AEST Time

Check out World Cup 2022 all matches timings and schedule in AEST – Australian time below.