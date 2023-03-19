France vs. Denmark Starting Lineups, Match Officials, Start Time, Date, and Venue

On November 26th, 2022, France and Denmark will head to head in the highly anticipated FIFA 2022 World Cup. This match is sure to be an exciting one, featuring some of the best players from each country.

France comes into this match as one of the pre-tournament favorites, with a talented roster that includes superstars like Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, and Paul Pogba. Denmark is also a strong team, with young stars like Kasper Dolberg and Christian Eriksen leading the way.

Both teams will be looking to come out on top in this match, and it’s sure to be an exciting showdown between two of Europe’s best. Whether you’re a fan of France or Denmark, this is one match you won’t want to miss.

France vs. Denmark Starting Lineups

France possible starting line-up: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Denmark possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Kjaer; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard

France vs. Denmark Match Officials

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistant Referee 1: Paweł Sokolnicki (POL)

Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)

Fourth Official: Ma Ning (CHN)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Cao Yi (CHN)

Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Taleb Al-Marri (QAT)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (ESP)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Mohammed Al-Hammadi (UAE)

Event France vs. Denmark Time 11 AM ET Date 26th November 2022 Venue STADIUM 974 Live Stream TF1 & beIN Sports

How To Watch France vs Denmark Live Stream Online?

If you’re looking to catch all the action from France vs Denmark, don’t miss out on watching it live at Stadium 974. With big screens and plenty of seating, this stadium is the perfect place to cheer on your favorite team. Tickets are available online now, so be sure to grab yours before they sell out!

Channels List

United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, STV Player, STV Scotland, The ITV Hub United States Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Peacock Vietnam VTV Go Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Also check out Denmark vs Tunisia game on 22nd November 2022.

What If You Can’t Make It To The Stadium?

If you can’t make it to Stadium 974 for the France vs Denmark match, no worries! There are plenty of other great options for watching the game. You can check out live streams online, or tune in to one of many dedicated sports channels to catch all the action as it happens. Whatever your preferred viewing method, there’s no better way to experience the excitement and intensity of this World Cup match. So don’t miss out – get your tickets now and be a part of the action! For France, the official broadcaster is TF1 & beIN Sports. For Denmark, the official broadcaster is DR & TV2. You can also watch online live streaming on their official website or apps.

Whatever your plans are for watching France vs Denmark, we wish you the best of luck and hope you enjoy this exciting match!