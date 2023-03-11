How To Watch Qatar FIFA World Cup Live From France?

TF1 and beIN Sports are the official broadcasters and live stream channels to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 online from France. Get a complete channel guide to watch World Cup online from France below.



FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world and takes place every four years. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar in 2022. This will be the first time the tournament will be held in an Arab country.

France has been one of the most prosperous nations in the FIFA World Cup, having won the tournament on two occasions. The first came in 1998 when they hosted the event and defeated Brazil 3-0 in the final. The second came in 2018, when they again triumphed on home soil, defeating Croatia 4-2. They have also been runners-up on two occasions, in 2006 and 2016.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live From France

You must have access to TF1 & beIN Sports. These are the official broadcasters for the event in France. They would naturally provide access to various OTT platforms as well. You can access these platforms with the help of a VPN service if you are outside France when the matches commence.

About TF1

TF1 is a French free-to-air television channel. It is the first and oldest private television channel in France and was launched in 1935, making it the country’s first terrestrial television channel. The channel is available in France and Francophone countries. It broadcasts news, sports, entertainment, and children’s programming.

About beIN Sports

beIN Sports is a global network of sports channels owned by beIN Media Group, a spinoff of Al Jazeera Media Network. The network broadcasts several sports events, including football, basketball, tennis, and motor racing.

France World Cup 2022 Squad

Check out confirmed France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 below.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris

Alphonse Areola

Steve Mandanda

Defenders

Benjamin Pavard

Presnel Kimpembe

Jules Kounde

Ibrahima Konate

Dayot Upamecano

Raphael Varane

William Saliba

Lucas Hernandez

Theo Hernandez

Midfielders

Adrien Rabiot

Aurelien Tchoumeni

Eduardo Camavinga

Youssouf Fofana

Matteo Guendouzi

Jordan Veretout

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe

Karim Benzema

Olivier Giroud

Antoine Griezmann

Kingsley Coman

Ousmane Dembele

Christopher Nkunku

Conclusion:

