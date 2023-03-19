Australia Confirmed Squad List for Qatar World Cup 2022

Australia has been in several FIFA World Cups, but they have never progressed beyond the group stage. In the 2006 World Cup, they were knocked out in the group stage after losing to Brazil and drawing with Croatia and Japan. In the 2010 World Cup, they finished 3rd in their group behind Germany and Ghana, progressing to the Round of 16, where they lost to Serbia. They failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup and are currently ranked 43rd by FIFA. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar.

Australia will be hoping to finally reach the knockout stages of the World Cup in 2022. The squad is currently being built around experienced players like Joel King and Keanu Baccus, while they have several young players who are performing strongly at the club level. Here’s a look at their squad for the upcoming tournament.

Australia Confirmed World Cup Squad Names

Here are the confirmed list of squad for Australia announced today for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Positions Players Goalkeeper Maty Ryan Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne Goalkeeper Danny Vukovic Defender Milos Degenek Defender Aziz Behich Defender Joel King Defender Nathaniel Atkinson Defender Fran Karacic Defender Harry Souttar Defender Kye Rowles Defender Bailey Wright Defender Thomas Deng Midfielder Aaron Mooy Midfielder Jackson Irvine Midfielder Ajdin Hrustic Midfielder Keanu Baccus Midfielder Cameron Devlin Midfielder Riley McGree Forward Awer Mabil Forward Mathew Leckie Forward Martin Boyle Forward Jamie Maclaren Forward Jason Cummings Forward Mitchell Duke Forward Garang Kuol Forward Craig Goodwin

Australia Matches and Broadcast for World Cup

Australia will play their opening match against France on 22nd November 2022.

Viewers can stream the match live from Australia through SBS.

The second match against Tunisia live on 26th November 2022.

Will Australia Win The World Cup?

It’s certainly possible that Australia could win the FIFA World Cup in 2022. They have some talented players who are experienced at the international level and will be determined to do well in Qatar. However, they will face tough competition from other teams like Brazil, Germany, and France, so it won’t be easy for them to reach the final or even win the tournament. Regardless, we will be watching closely as they compete against some of the best teams in the world, and there’s no doubt that they will give it their all.