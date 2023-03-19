Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Live From Australia – Guide and Channels

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be held in Qatar from November 21st to December 18th. And while it might seem like a long way off, the time will fly by and before you know it, the biggest sporting event in the world will be upon us once again.

If you’re based in Australia and want to catch all the action live, then you’ll need to know how to go about it. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup live from Australia.

The official broadcaster for FIFA 2022 for Australia is SBS.

The SBS will be broadcasting all 64 matches live, with 25 of those matches being shown exclusively on SBS and the remaining 39 shared between SBS and Optus Sport. If you want to catch every single game from FIFA World Cup 2022 then you’ll need to have both a subscription to SBS as well as Optus Sport.

Luckily, both of these services are available to stream online so you can watch from the comfort of your own home. In order to watch SBS, you can sign up for their streaming service, SBS On Demand. This will give you access to all of the broadcaster’s content, including their live coverage of the World Cup. If you want to watch the games on Optus Sport, then you’ll need to be an Optus customer. If you’re not, don’t worry, you can still sign up for a monthly subscription to the service.

Once you’ve got your streaming sorted, all that’s left to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the action!

Cord Cutters Way:

If you’re looking to ditch your cable or satellite subscription but still want to catch the action from FIFA World Cup 2022, then there are a few other options available to you.

One way is to use an over-the-top streaming service such as FuboTV or Sling TV. Both of these services offer packages that include a variety of channels, with FuboTV offering a dedicated World Cup channel that will show live coverage of the tournament. There are many other options too, please explore our website to know more about them.

