Tunisia vs Australia Starting Lineups, Match Referee, Kickoff Time, Date, Venue, and Live Broadcast

Tunisia vs Australia is one of the most anticipated matches of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. This match will be played on 26th November 2022 at Al Wakrah Sports Complex, Qatar. Both teams are evenly matched and this is going to be a thrilling encounter. Who will win? That only time will tell. Speaking of time – the match will be aired at 5 AM, so be sure to set your alarms and not miss out on the action!

With a passionate fan base and some of the most talented players in the world, Tunisia vs Australia promises to be an exciting match. The two teams are known for their aggressive playing style and excellent teamwork, making it difficult for opponents to break through their defenses. Tunisia start their World match journey against Denmark on 2nd November 2022.

If you’re a big sports fan, then this is one match you won’t want to miss! So gear up, get ready, and cheer on your favorite team as they battle it out on the soccer field.

Tunisia vs Australia Starting Lineups

Tunisia (3-4-3): Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah; Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Drager; Sliti, Msakni, Jebali

Australia XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Karacic; Mooy, Irvine, McGree; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

Match Officials

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Assistant Referee 1: Rafael Foltyn (GER)

Assistant Referee 2: Jan Seidel (GER)

Fourth Official: Said Martínez (HON)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Karen Díaz (MEX)

Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Marco Fritz (GER)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Corey Parker (USA)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Katheryn Nesbitt (USA)

Wondering how to watch it?

Tune in to beIN Sports or SBS to catch all the action live. Don’t forget to share this match with your friends and family – let’s get everyone excited for what is sure to be a thrilling match! For fans from Australia SBS is the preferred choice and for fans from Tunisia getting hold of beIN Sports would be apt.

Both channels are broadcasting the game live and fans can watch it on their TVs, laptops, or mobile devices. So, what are you waiting for? Mark the date and get ready to be a part of one of the most exciting matches of FIFA 2022! May the best team win!

Key players

For Tunisia, top players include Aymen Mathlouthi, Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, and Ali Maaloul. For Australia, key players include Aaron Mooy, Tim Cahill, Mathew Leckie, and Daniel Arzani.

Who Would Probably Win?

It’s difficult to predict who will come out on top in this match. Both Tunisia and Australia are evenly matched, with excellent players on their respective rosters. However, if we had to bet on a winner, we would put our money on Tunisia based on their track record and experience at the highest levels of international soccer. Regardless of who wins, however, fans can expect an intense and exciting game between two very talented teams!