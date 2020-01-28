Wolves inch ever closer to Podence deal as talks continue

Wolves are getting ever closer to completing a deal to sign £21.5m-rated winger Daniel Podence.

The clubs have been in talks for the 24-year-old for several days after Wolves offered an initial fee of around £15.3m.

Since then Wolves have worked to close the gap to get closer to the Greek club’s demands of the full asking price, although comments from Olympiakos’ head of communications Nikos Gavalas appeared to indicate a hurdle to overcome regarding the player’s contract.

Gavalas said on @Sport24Radio in Greece: “The difference was between the two clubs regarding the terms of Podence’s contract.

“Τhe matter will clear up immediately. Olympiacos is known for tough negotiations.”

Podence was initially named in Olympiakos’s squad for their game against AEK Athens on Sunday but was later withdrawn.

The 0-0 draw was the fourth match in a row Podence has missed as speculation started swirling surrounding his future.

The Portuguese wideman’s last game was on January 5, when he played the first hour of a 1-0 home win against Panathinaikos.

Wolves remain extremely hopeful that the deal will be done in time for Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo also wants a striker, and, as wolvesbite.com revealed on Saturday night, Wolves are in negotiations for another as yet un-named forward, in addition to AEK Athens’ Nelson Oliveira.

It’s understood Wolves have offered £3.375m for the 27-year-old former Norwich frontman, some distance adrift of the reported £5.5m release clause.

And as time moves on before the deadline, they are in talks for the mystery man, whose identity is being kept under wraps to try to prevent more interest in him.