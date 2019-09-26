Nuno admits ‘bad’ injuries temper Wolves win as two stretchered off

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted the injuries which saw debutants Bruno Jordao and Meritan Shabani stretchered off on their Wolves debuts in the 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Reading tarnished the return to winning ways.

Jordao suffered an ankle injury after a challenge with Charlie Adam and Shabani’s leg appeared to buckle and be unable to straighten, despite him not being involved in a challenge.

“Shabani looks like a long one, he is now being analysed by the doctor, then we will know what happened but it looks bad. We don’t know yet,” said head coach Nuno.

“Jordao’s is a different situation – someone fell on him and he twisted his ankle.”

Jordao departed just 13 minutes after scoring in the 28th minute, while Shabani was on the field for just 14 minutes, exiting on 88 after replacing Morgan Gibbs-White.

Both 20-year-olds only arrived this summer – Jordao was part of the £20m joint deal with Lazio that included Pedro Neto, while German midfielder Shabani arrived from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee.

Regarding the performance, Nuno said: “The first half was good. We played well and created chances with well played situations and we defended well.

“The second half was not so good and after, when we went to 10 men, and Reading were pushing, it becomes harder.”

Midfielder Jordao put Wolves ahead with a low drive from 20 yards that somehow squirmed through goalkeeper Joao Neves Virginia in the 28th minute before being carried off just 13 minutes later.

Lucas Boye headed Reading level in the ninth minute of time added on after substitute Shabani – another Wolves debutant – was forced off.

In the shootout, captain for the night Ruben Neves, Jesus Vallejo, Ryan Bennett and Ruben Vinagre kept their nerve to score for Wolves, while substitute George Puscas and Matt Miazga netted for the visitors and John Swift’s effort was saved by John Ruddy and Boye ballooned over.

With Jordao and Shabani off and all three substitutes used, Wolves ended the game with 10 men.

The inclusion of Jordao and Neto were two of 10 changes head coach Nuno Espirito Santo made for Wolves, the same number as counterpart Jose Gomes.

Jordao and Shabani were two of four players Nuno handed debuts to, with Taylor Perry, 18, replacing Jordao and 17-year-old Luke Cundle coming on for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Nuno hinted they must take their chance when they are given it. “It’s important to be in all competitions and when you have the chance, you have the confidence on the ball, and if you’re ready, you’ll play, then it’s up to you to manage your future,” he said.

“These boys train with us on a daily basis and they know their tasks. They have a lot of talent but to mix it and to play organised is the best option, and they did well.”

Reading manager Gomes hinted that Virginia would pay a price for his mistake for Jordao’s goal.

“He (Virginia) did good things but we cannot hide the way we conceded that goal so we need to help him recover to be better in the future,” he said.

The Royals boss was happier with their performance however.

“We didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down at half-time. It was a lucky goal for Wolverhampton,” he added.

“The second half was completely different. We controlled the game and created a lot of chances and reocvered the ball very quickly.

“We could have scored before the goal but we didn’t. Wolverhampton were better at us in the penalties.”

