Uruguay vs South Korea: Match Officials, Referee, Starting Lineups, Time, Date, and Venue

Uruguay is one of the top contenders for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The team has a strong lineup of talented players, including Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, who are known for their scoring ability.

South Korea is also a skilled team looking to impact the World Cup. Led by captain Son Heung-min, the team is known for its solid defense and attacking style of play.

Both Uruguay and South Korea are looking to make a strong showing at the World Cup, and their matchup on November 24.2022, will be an exciting one to watch. The game will be broadcast live on worldwide channels, so be sure to tune in and cheer on your favorite team.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Match Officials – Referee

Referee: Clement Turpin

Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (France) and Cyril Gringore (France)

Fourth Official: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Uruguay vs. South Korea Starting Lineups

Uruguay XI (4-3-3):Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez.

South Korea XI (4-3-3):Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo.

Time, Date & Venue

Let’s get in to the schedule for Uruguay vs South Kore match.

Event Uruguay vs South Korea Date 24th November 2022 Time 8 AM ET Venue Education City Stadium Live Stream beIN Sports

Uruguay vs South Korea Live Stream Channels

Where to watch Uruguay vs South Korea World cup game online officially. Let’s check out the channels below.

Uruguay: ANTEL, Canal 4, Canal 10, Teledoce, TyC Sports

South Korea: SBS, KBS, MBC

These are the official broadcasters for the respective countries, viewers can access any of the channels depending upon their location for catching the Livestream of the game.

Opening Day Matches Preview

The first day of FIFA World Cup includes Opening Ceremony and Qatar vs Ecuador match on 20th November 2022

Who Will Win?

Both Uruguay and South Korea are top-level teams with talented players and strong defenses. It is difficult to predict who will come out on top in this matchup, but fans should expect an exciting game with plenty of action on both sides. Will Uruguay’s firepower be enough to keep up with South Korea’s defense, or will the South Korean team be able to outlast their opponents and claim victory? We will have to wait and see. In the meantime, be sure to tune in and cheer on your favorite team!

Endnote

We wish both Uruguay and South Korea the best of luck in their upcoming match on November 24.2022! May the best team win!