Qatar FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony 2022 Time, Date, Venue, Performers, and Live Stream Channels

FIFA World Cup 2022 starts with the Opening Ceremony on 20th November 2022. The live coverage begins at 9 AM ET. Jungkook and Fahad Al-Kubaisi (Qatari Singer) will perform “Dreamers” – the official FIFA World Cup sound track which will be the main attraction of Ceremony.

Opening Ceremony Is set to take place on Sunday, November 20th, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar. The event will be live-streamed worldwide on official channels.

The ceremony is expected to be extravagant, with several world-renowned performers set to take the stage. Some rumored performers include BTS, and Shakira.

Event: FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony
Time: 9 AM ET
Date: 20th November 2022
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
Live Stream: BBC and ITV

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Live Stream Online

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony will be be one of the most watched entertainment event where millions of viewers around the Country are waiting to see the best performers performing during the event. The 2022 World Cup starts with the opening ceremony on 20th November 2022. The timings are officially out now and will start from 9 AM ET. There are many options available to watch the World Cup opening ceremony online from any Country.

If you are in the USA, Fox brings HD event coverage. On the same day, Qatar vs. Ecuador game starts right after the Ceremony. Let’s have some best channels to watch the ceremony below.

Fox and Telemundo will broadcast the Opening ceremony in the United States in English and Spanish.

BBC and ITV are the official broadcasters of the FIFA Opening ceremony in the UK.

SuperSport will stream the event in South Africa.

SBS on Demand will have the official streaming of FIFA World Cup Opening ceremony in Australia.

CTV, TSN, and RDS are the official online broadcast channels for Canada.

ATN will have the official broadcast of Opening ceremony in Afghanistan.

RTSH – Radio Televizioni Shqiptar is a television and radio broadcasting network in Albania which will stream Opening Ceremony.

Angola viewers can watch FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony on TPA channel.

Dentsu and Abema are the official broadcasters in Japan.

If you live in a country without streaming the Opening ceremony, select any VPN service with fast and best servers and select the Country with the Official broadcast option (Example: Fox in the United States.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony 2022 Timings – Every Country

The anticipation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is in full swing and everyone is excited about the opening ceremony. If you’re wondering what time it starts and ends, we’ve got all the information for you here. Keep reading to find out more! Here is the official start time of World Cup Opening ceremony around the World.

Country Start Time USA 9:00 AM UK 3:00 PM Canada 9:00 AM Australia 12:00 AM Qatar 5:00 PM Germany 3:00 PM Argentina 11:00 AM India 7.30 PM Spain 3:00 PM Norway 3:00 PM Afghanistan 6.30 PM Albania 3:00 PM Angola 3:00 PM Argentina 11:00 AM Armenia 6:00 PM Austria 3:00 PM Azerbaijan 6:00 PM Bangladesh 8:00 PM

World Cup Opening Ceremony 2022 Performers

Few names are already out now and the confirmed list of FIFA World Cup opening ceremony is not officially out. Let’s check out the official list below.

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie

Nora Fatehi

Jung Kook

More expected performers list

BTS

Shakira

Jung Kook is officially confirmed in the list of FIFA World Cup performers. Jungkook is famous as the K-pop star and BTS member.

Conclusion:

So stay tuned to watch all Opening ceremony performance from the top starts around the World. We will be updating more details on confirmed performers in coming days.