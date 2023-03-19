Top 5 Options To Watch FIFA World Cup Live Online From United States 

Fox Sports and Telemundo will have the official rights to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 live in the United States. Check all channels below. The FIFA World Cup is the world’s biggest and most prestigious international soccer tournament. It is contested by the men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA, the sport’s global governing body. The championship has been awarded every four years since 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 because of World War II.

The current format of the tournament involves 32 teams competing in a group stage, followed by a knockout stage. The winners of the World Cup are crowned as world champions.

Watch World Cup Live From the USA

The next edition of this global spectacle will be held in Qatar in 2022. Here is a look at some ways that people in the United States can watch it live:

Foxsports Official Website

FOX Sports App

Peacock

Fox Sports 1

Telemundo

1) Fox Sports

Fox Sports will have the English-language rights to broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the United States. The games will be shown across various platforms, including Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and the Fox Soccer Match Pass.

2) Telemundo

Telemundo will have the Spanish-language rights to broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the United States. The games will be shown across various platforms, including Telemundo Deportes, NBC Universo, and the Telemundo Now app.

3) Sling TV

Sling TV is a live, on-demand television service that includes Fox Sports, ESPN, and NBC Sports. It’s accessible on several platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.

4) DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is a streaming service from AT&T that offers live and on-demand TV from Fox networks. It is a great platform to watch the live stream of the games and sometimes provides a free trial.

5) PlayStation Vue

Sony’s PlayStation Vue is a streaming service that provides access to live and recorded TV content from various networks, including Fox Sports, ESPN, and NBC Sports. The service works with numerous devices, like the PlayStation 4 console, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV box, and Chromecast dongle plus Roku media player. This time they would also be offering a Livestream of the Qatar FIFA World Cup. So, it could be an excellent option for the people of the USA.

Conclusion:

These are some ways that people in the United States can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup live. Choose the option that best suits your needs and enjoy the action!