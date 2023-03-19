2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Start Time Country Wise

Qatar FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony will be on 20th November 2022. This article will guide you to watch the World Cup Opening Ceremony at the exact time. Find your Country’s timings for the Opening Ceremony to begin. The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Every four years, soccer fans from all over the globe come together to watch their countries compete for the coveted title of World Champion. As excitement for this year’s tournament builds, many people wonder when the opening ceremony will start in their country.

In Qatar, the ceremony will start at 4 pm local time on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The ceremony was first scheduled to take place the day after the opening match but was moved up to allow for more excitement around the event. This means the first game will feature the hosts or the defending champions, just like in past years.

So whether you’re cheering on your home team or just excited to watch some great soccer, be sure to tune in for the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony 2022 Start Time In Every Country

For the love of the game and for all the soccer fans out there who would not want to miss the opening ceremony at any cost, here is the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Start Time in Every Country. Keep reading and note down the information so that you don’t miss even a second of the exciting ceremony.

Opening Ceremony Date will be on 20th November 2022

India: 7.30 PM

Qatar: 5 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

USA: 9 AM

UK: 3 PM

Canada: 9 AM

Australia: 12 AM

Spain: 3 PM

Norway: 3 PM

Germany: 3 PM

Argentina: 11 AM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

We will be updating more Country timings in coming days.