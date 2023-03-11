Iran vs Wales Match Referee, Starting Lineups, Predictions and Kickoff Time – Group B Match

The upcoming match between Wales and Iran is set to take place on November 25th, 2022, at 5 AM. Both teams are coming into this game with strong performances in the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers and will be looking to carry that momentum into this crucial matchup.

Wales is a talented team led by superstar Rob Page. They have a strong midfield that can create opportunities for others up front, and their defense has been solid throughout qualifying. However, they will face a tough test against an Iran side that features some of the best players in Asia and has shown remarkable resilience in big games.

Iran is one of the top teams in Asia and has proven to be a formidable opponent for any team in the world. They have one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament in Alireza Beiranvand, as well as a talented midfield that sets up opportunities for their forwards to score goals. With such a strong squad at their disposal, Iran will certainly be looking to secure a win against a tough Wales side on November 25th.​

Iran vs. Wales Match Referee and Officials

Referee: Guatemalan Mario Escobar

Assistant Referees: Caleb Wales (TRI) and Juan Carlos Mora Araya (CRC)

Fourth Official: Maguette N’Diaye (SEN)

Starting Lineups

Wales possible starting lineup:

Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Bale; Moore

Iran possible starting lineup:

H. Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M. Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jahanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi

Event Iran vs Wales Host City Al Rayyan Stadium Dates 25th November 2022 Time 5 AM ET Live Stream Telemundo

Where To Go To Watch The Game If You Are In Qatar?

If you are in Qatar and want to watch the game between Wales and Iran, your best bet is to visit Al Rayyan Stadium. This magnificent venue has a seating capacity of over 44,000 and regularly hosts some of the biggest sporting events in Qatar. So make sure to secure your tickets as soon as possible if you want to witness this highly anticipated matchup live.​

How To Watch Iran vs Wales Game Live Stream Online?

If you want to watch the game between Wales and Iran, your best bet is to get access to services like FoxSports Go or Telemundo Deportes to purchase access to their Livestream offers in USA. They provide easy-to-use platforms that allow you to watch the game from the comfort of your own home. So make sure to check them out if you want to enjoy this exciting matchup between Wales and Iran in Qatar.

Whatever happens on November 25th, one thing is certain: both Wales and Iran will give it their all in an effort to secure a crucial win and move one step closer to the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup. With so much on the line, expect this game to be intense from start to finish.

Iran and Wales Opening Matches

Iran will play their opening match of World Cup against England on 21st November 2022.

Wales start their World Cup tournament against United States on 21st November 2022.

Wondering What The Line-ups Would Be?

Well, they have not been declared yet and we are wondering too. However, with our experience in covering global soccer we anticipate the following lineup:

Wales:

GK – Wayne Hennessey

DF – Chris Gunter, Neil Taylor, Ashley Williams

MF – Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, David Edwards

ST – Gareth Bale, Sam Vokes

Substitutes: Llywelyn Taylor-Cotter and James Collins

Iran:

GK – Alireza Beiranvand

DF – Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Pejman Montazeri

MF – Ehsan Hajsafi, Omid Ebrahimi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

ST – Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

Substitutes: Karim Ansarifard and Ramin Rezaeian​

Regardless of who comes out on top in this matchup, it is sure to be a thrilling contest that is sure to keep soccer fans on the edge of their seats.

Who Would Probably Win – Match Predictions

With both teams fielding strong squads, it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top in this matchup. However, based on their recent performances, we predict that Iran will narrowly edge out Wales and secure a hard-fought win.

While Wales is known for their powerful attacking play and the potent strike force of Gareth Bale, they will need to be at their best to counter the immense skill and talent of Iran’s midfield and defense. And despite the great strength that Wales brings to this matchup, we believe that Iran will ultimately be able to clinch all three points with a narrow 2-1 victory.

But regardless of who wins this epic battle, one thing is for sure – the fans are in for an incredible game of soccer!