The UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious football tournaments in the world, attracting millions of fans worldwide. Along with the teams and players, the referees play a crucial role in ensuring fair play and upholding the integrity of the game. As the Round of 16 Second Leg approaches in 2023, the UEFA Champions League referees for this stage are gearing up to take on this responsibility.

The UEFA Champions League Referees for 2023 Round of 16 Second Leg include some of the most experienced and respected officials in the world of football. These referees have been carefully selected based on their expertise, fairness, and ability to handle the pressure of high-stakes matches. With their thorough knowledge of the rules and regulations of the game, these referees are well-equipped to make tough decisions in split seconds and ensure that the matches are played in accordance with the highest standards.

UEFA Champions League 2nd Leg Referee Names – Round of 16

So, as the teams battle it out in the Round of 16 Second Leg, the UEFA Champions League referees will be at the forefront, making sure that the matches are played with fairness and integrity.

7th March 2023

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED, photo)

Assistant Referee 1: Rogier Honig (NED)

Assistant Referee 2: Jan De Vries (NED)

Fourth Official: Jochem Kamphuis (NED)

VAR: Pol Van Boekel (NED)

AVAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

Referee Observer: Tomasz Mikulski (POL)

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

Assistant Referee 1: Mustafa Eyisoy (TUR)

Assistant Referee 2: Cevdet Komurcuoglu (TUR)

Fourth Official: Abdulkadir Bitigen (TUR)

VAR: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)

AVAR: Mete Kalkavan (TUR)

Referee Observer: Roberto Rosetti (ITA)

8 March 2023

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Referees

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (FRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Fourth Official: Jeremie Pignard (FRA)

VAR: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)

AVAR: Willy Delajod (FRA)

Referee Observer: Stefan Messner (AUT)

Bayern München vs Paris St. Germain Referees

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Referee Observer: Kyros Vassaras (GRE)