Benfica vs Club Brugge Referees: Previewing the Second Leg Officials Round of 16 on 7th March 2023

As the UEFA Champions League heats up, football fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the Second Leg Round of 16 match between Benfica and Club Brugge on 7th March 2023. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, and both teams are determined to come out on top in this decisive match. However, there’s more to this game than just the two teams, as Halil Umut Meler from Turkey leads the referees. Let’s take a closer look at the referees who will be in charge of this match.

Benfica vs Club Brugge Referees, Second Leg Round of 16 on 7th March 2023

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

Assistant Referee 1: Mustafa Eyisoy (TUR)

Assistant Referee 2: Cevdet Komurcuoglu (TUR)

Fourth Official: Abdulkadir Bitigen (TUR)

VAR: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)

AVAR: Mete Kalkavan (TUR)

Referee Observer: Roberto Rosetti (ITA)

Who is Halil Umut Meler?

Halil Umut Meler is a Turkish referee who has been officiating matches since 2011. He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2018 and has officiated in various international tournaments. Meler has been selected as the referee for the Second Leg Round of 16 match between Benfica and Club Brugge, which is a testament to his experience and expertise.

Assistant Referees: Mustafa Eyisoy and Cevdet Komurcuoglu

Mustafa Eyisoy and Cevdet Komurcuoglu are the assistant referees for this match. Both of them are Turkish referees who have been officiating matches for several years. They have worked with Halil Umut Meler on numerous occasions and have an excellent understanding of his style of refereeing. The two assistant referees will be responsible for monitoring the offside situations and assisting the referee with other decisions.

Fourth Official: Abdulkadir Bitigen

Abdulkadir Bitigen is a Turkish referee who will serve as the fourth official for this match. The fourth official is responsible for assisting the referee in various administrative tasks and can replace any of the other referees if they are injured or unable to continue.

Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera

Juan Martinez Munuera from Spain is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for this match. The VAR is responsible for reviewing controversial decisions made by the referee during the match. This is a critical role in modern football, as it allows for more accurate decisions and reduces the chances of human error.

AVAR: Mete Kalkavan

Mete Kalkavan is the AVAR for this match. The AVAR works closely with the VAR and assists them in reviewing the decisions. They are responsible for monitoring the match from various angles and providing additional information to the VAR.

Referee Observer: Roberto Rosetti

Roberto Rosetti from Italy will serve as the referee observer for this match. The referee observer is responsible for assessing the performance of the referees and providing feedback to help them improve. This is an essential role in maintaining the quality of refereeing in football.