Argentina vs Mexico: Match Referee, Confirmed Lineups, Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue

On November 26, 2022, Argentina and Mexico will face off in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. This is expected to be an exciting and closely-fought game, with both teams boasting strong lineups and plenty of experience playing in major international tournaments.

Argentina is considered one of the world’s strongest teams, with a talented squad that includes superstars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. Mexico will undoubtedly be looking to capitalize on its underdog status and come out on top against its more favored opponents.

The game is sure to attract millions of viewers around the world, with fans tuning in from Argentina, Mexico, and beyond to see who will reign supreme on the biggest stage in international soccer.

Starting Lineups For Argentina vs Mexico

Starting Argentina XI:

Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Mac Allister; Messi; Di Maria, Lautaro Martínez

Starting Mexico XI:

Ochoa; K.Álvarez, Araújo, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Guardado, Herrera, Chávez; Lozano, Vega

Match Official For Argentina vs Mexico

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Fourth Official: István Kovács (ROU)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Mihai Artene (ROU)

Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar (ESP)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Jerson dos Santos (ANG)

When, Where And At What Time?

Argentina vs Mexico FIFA 2022 World Cup match will take place on November 26, 2022, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The game is scheduled to start at 8 AM and will be broadcast live across TVP, TYC Sports, Sky, Televisa, and TV Azteca.

Argentina vs Mexico Live Stream Channels

For People Of Argentina – The official broadcaster for Argentina is TVP and TYC Sports. Argentine fans can tune in to catch all the action live, with expert commentary and analysis from some of the country’s top soccer experts.

For People Of Mexico – The official broadcaster for Mexico is Sky, Televisa, and TV Azteca. Mexican fans can expect high-quality coverage from some of the most experienced soccer commentators in the country, with all the latest news, updates, and analysis on this highly-anticipated matchup.

Whether you’re a fan of Argentina or Mexico, or simply love watching high-quality soccer matches, be sure to tune in and catch all the action live on November 26!

Predictions

There is no clear consensus on who will win Argentina vs Mexico FIFA 2022 World Cup match. Both Argentina and Mexico have strong lineups, with talented players like Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero on Argentina’s side, and big players on the Mexican side like Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano.

However, many commentators believe that Argentina is the stronger team going into this matchup and that their superior skill and experience could be enough to secure a victory. However, Mexico will certainly be looking to prove their critics wrong, and fans can expect an exciting game full of tight competition and high drama.

The final score of the match is anyone’s guess at this point, but no matter what happens, it’s sure to be an unforgettable game. So if you’re a soccer fan and want to see who will come out on top in one of the biggest games of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, don’t miss Argentina vs Mexico!