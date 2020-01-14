Wolves confident forwards will come – but are cool on Lemar, Bowen and Eggestein

Wolves are still hopeful of signing two forwards before the January transfer window shuts – but they are not likely to be Thomas Lemar, Jarrod Bowen or Max Eggestein.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been heavily linked with a move for versatile Atletico Madrid forward Lemar this transfer window.

But it’s understood the financial package for the 24-year-old France World Cup winner, who cost around £50m when he moved from Monaco in summer 2018, would be too expensive for Wolves at the moment.

Wolves know of Lemar’s terms through his agent Jorge Mendes, but they backed off when they learned Atletico would not be prepared to pay anything towards the player’s wages to come on loan.

As for Hull City attacker Bowen, Wolves have kept tabs on the 23-year-old Leominster-born forward for a long time, but they will not pay the £20m asking price.

Hull do not want to sell the 17-goal former Hereford youngster this window as they believe they can get into the play-offs. Although they are 11th in the Championship, they are only three points off the top six.

Bowen has scored 52 goals in just 122 League games since making his Tigers debut in August 2016, and his record and talent means he has been on the radar of many Premier League clubs since.

But no one has taken a gamble on him yet, and the signs are that Wolves definitely won’t with a £20m price tag.

Wolves have not enquired about Werder Bremen’s attacking midfielder Eggestein, 23, who has made over 100 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi remains on Wolves’ radar after they enquired about him this time last year, and he could yet be a possibility.

But the likelihood is Wolves’ signings this month will come from abroad and Nuno remains confident they will make the additions they want.

“I’m confident, I don’t think on ‘ifs’,” said the head coach. “It’s very difficult for all the clubs. It’s a transfer window which isn’t the best one.

“Many players are involved in their teams. Sometimes you want a target and they are not available because they are playing.

“Sometimes you want things to move faster than they do. It’s a tough moment but we’re working on it.”