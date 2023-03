UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Referee Names

The UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Referees play a crucial role in ensuring fair play and upholding the rules and regulations of football during the qualifying matches leading up to the tournament. These referees are responsible for making important decisions on the pitch, such as awarding penalties, issuing yellow and red cards, and ensuring that players adhere to the laws of the game.

Their decisions can have a significant impact on the outcome of matches and ultimately, which teams qualify for the tournament. UEFA employs a team of highly trained and experienced referees from across Europe to officiate the qualifying matches, ensuring that the highest standards of officiating are maintained throughout the tournament.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Referees

23 March 2023

Italy vs England

Referee: Srdjan Jovanović (SRB, photo)

Assistant Referee 1: Uroš Stojković (SRB)

Assistant Referee 2: Milan Mihajlović (SRB)

Fourth Official: Novak Simović (SRB)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

AVAR: Piotr Lsyk (POL)

Referee Observer: Frank De Bleeckere (BEL)

Kazakhstan vs Slovenia

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

Assistant Referee 1: Mahbod Beigi (SWE)

Assistant Referee 2: Andreas Söderqvist (SWE)

Fourth Official: Kristoffer Karlsson (SWE)

VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)

AVAR: Lionel Tschudi (SUI)

Referee Observer: Karen Nalbandyan (ARM)

North Macedonia vs Malta

Referee: Kristo Tohver (EST)

Assistant Referee 1: Silver Koiv (EST)

Assistant Referee 2: Sten Klaasen (EST)

Fourth Official: Juri Frischer (EST)

VAR: Pawel Pskit (POL)

AVAR: Marcin Borkowski (POL)

Referee Observer: Kenneth Clark (SCO)

Denmark vs Finland

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Assistant Referee 1: Jan Seidel (GER)

Assistant Referee 2: Rafael Foltyn (GER)

Fourth Official: Daniel Schlager (GER)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

AVAR: Marco Achmüller (GER)

Referee Observer: Kjell Alseth (NOR)

San Marino vs Northern Ireland

Referee: Gergo Bogar (HUN)

Assistant Referee 1: Peter Kobor (HUN)

Assistant Referee 2: Theodoros Georgiou (HUN)

Fourth Official: Adam Farkas (HUN)

VAR: Tamas Bognar (HUN)

AVAR: Katalin Kulcsar (HUN)

Referee Observer: Salustia Cipres (AND)

Portugal vs Liechtenstein

Referee: Espen Eskas (NOR)

Assistant Referee 1: Jan Engan (NOR)

Assistant Referee 2: Isaak Bashevkin (NOR)

Fourth Official: Kristoffer Hagenes (NOR)

VAR: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)

AVAR: Xavier Estrada Fernandez (ESP)

Referee Observer: Draženko Kovačić (CRO)

Slovakia vs Luxembourg

Referee: Rade Obrenovič (SVN)

Assistant Referee 1: Jure Praprotnik (SVN)

Assistant Referee 2: Grega Kordež (SVN)

Fourth Official: Alen Borošak (SVN)

VAR: Matej Jug (SVN)

AVAR: Nejc Kajtazovic (SVN)

Referee Observer: Fredy Fautrel (FRA)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ireland

Referee: Donatas Rumšas (LTU)

Assistant Referee 1: Aleksandr Radius (LTU)

Assistant Referee 2: Dovydas Sužiedelis (LTU)

Fourth Official: Robertas Valikonis (LTU)

VAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

AVAR: Daniele Doveri (ITA)

Referee Observer: Murat Ilgaz (TUR)

24 March 2023

Bulgaria vs Montenegro

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev (AZE)

Assistant Referee 1: Zeynal Zeynalov (AZE)

Assistant Referee 2: Akif Amirali (AZE)

Fourth Official: Kamal Umudlu (AZE)

Referee Observer: Joao Ferreira (POR)

France vs Netherlands

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Daniele Bindoni (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Alberto Tegoni (ITA)

Fourth Official: Livio Marinelli (ITA)

Referee Observer: Manuel Diaz Vega (ESP)

Gibraltar vs Greece

Referee: Rohit Saggi (NOR)

Assistant Referee 1: Morten Jensen (NOR)

Assistant Referee 2: Anders Dale (NOR)

Fourth Official: Mohammad Aslam (NOR)

Referee Observer: Jan Wegereef (NED)

Czechia vs Poland

Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos (GRE)

Assistant Referee 1: Polychronis Kostaras (GRE)

Assistant Referee 2: Lazaros Dimitriadis (GRE)

Fourth Official: Vassilis Fotias (GRE)

Referee Observer: Vladimir Antonov (MDA)

Moldova vs Faroe Islands

Referee: Nicholas Walsh (SCO)

Assistant Referee 1: Graeme Stewart (SCO)

Assistant Referee 2: Calum Spence (SCO)

Fourth Official: Alan Muir (SCO)

Referee Observer: Hannes Kaasik (EST)

Sweden vs Belgium

Referee: Orel Grinfeeld (ISR)

Assistant Referee 1: Roy Hassan (ISR)

Assistant Referee 2: Idan Yarkoni (ISR)

Fourth Official: Gal Leibovitz (ISR)

Referee Observer: Miroslav Tulinger (CZE)

Austria vs Azerbaijan

Referee: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

Assistant Referee 1: Marcin Boniek (POL)

Assistant Referee 2: Jakub Winkler (POL)

Fourth Official: Damian Kos (POL)

Referee Observer: Alain Sars (FRA)

Serbia vs Lithuania

Referee: Lawrence Visser (BEL)

Assistant Referee 1: Rien Vanyzere (BEL)

Assistant Referee 2: Thibaud Nijssen (BEL)

Fourth Official: Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

Referee Observer: Viktor Kassai (HUN)