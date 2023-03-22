Who Are the Referees for Italy vs England? Meet Srdjan Jovanović and His Team for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

As the anticipation for the Italy vs England match builds up, football fans around the world are eager to know more about the referees who will be officiating the game. The role of the referees in a match as important as this cannot be overstated. Therefore, it is important to know who will be in charge of the game, their experience, and how they are likely to perform on the pitch. In this article, we will take a closer look at the referees for the Italy vs England match and what we can expect from them.

Italy vs England Referee Names – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Referee: Srdjan Jovanović (SRB, photo)

Assistant Referee 1: Uroš Stojković (SRB)

Assistant Referee 2: Milan Mihajlović (SRB)

Fourth Official: Novak Simović (SRB)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

AVAR: Piotr Lsyk (POL)

Referee Observer: Frank De Bleeckere (BEL)

Meet the Referees

Srdjan Jovanović

Srdjan Jovanović, from Serbia, is the head referee for the Italy vs England match. Jovanović is an experienced referee who has been officiating in international matches for several years. He has a reputation for being strict and fair, and he is known for making tough decisions when necessary. Jovanović is a no-nonsense referee who commands respect on the pitch.

Uroš Stojković

Uroš Stojković, also from Serbia, is the first assistant referee for the match. Stojković is a seasoned official who has been working in international matches for many years. He is known for his attention to detail and his ability to spot fouls and offside positions quickly. Stojković is an asset to any team of officials, and his presence in the Italy vs England match will undoubtedly have a positive impact.

Milan Mihajlović

Milan Mihajlović, the second assistant referee for the match, is also from Serbia. Mihajlović is an experienced referee who has been working in international matches for several years. He is known for his excellent communication skills and his ability to work well with other officials. Mihajlović’s presence on the pitch will help ensure that the match is officiated fairly and efficiently.

Novak Simović

Novak Simović, the fourth official for the match, is also from Serbia. Simović is a reliable official who has been working in international matches for many years. He is known for his ability to make quick and accurate decisions, and his presence on the pitch will be invaluable in ensuring that the match runs smoothly.

Tomasz Kwiatkowski

Tomasz Kwiatkowski, the VAR for the Italy vs England match, is from Poland. Kwiatkowski is an experienced official who has been working as a VAR in international matches for several years. He is known for his attention to detail and his ability to spot incidents that may have been missed by the on-field officials. Kwiatkowski’s presence as the VAR in the Italy vs England match will help ensure that the right decisions are made and that the match is officiated fairly.

Piotr Lsyk

Piotr Lsyk, the AVAR for the match, is also from Poland. Lsyk is an experienced official who has been working as an AVAR in international matches for several years. He is known for his excellent communication skills and his ability to work well with other officials. Lsyk’s presence as the AVAR in the Italy

vs England match will be crucial in helping the on-field officials make the right decisions.

Frank De Bleeckere

Frank De Bleeckere, the referee observer for the match, is from Belgium. De Bleeckere is a retired referee who has officiated in numerous high-profile matches, including the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and the Netherlands. As the referee observer, De Bleeckere will be responsible for evaluating the performance of the officials during the match and providing feedback to help them improve.

What to Expect from the Referees

Given the experience and reputation of the officials for the Italy vs England match, we can expect a fair and efficient match. The head referee, Srdjan Jovanović, is known for his no-nonsense approach and his ability to make tough decisions when necessary. His assistants, Uroš Stojković and Milan Mihajlović, are both seasoned officials with a keen eye for detail, and they will help ensure that the match is officiated accurately.

The fourth official, Novak Simović, will be responsible for managing the technical area and ensuring that the coaches and substitutes behave appropriately. Meanwhile, the VAR and AVAR, Tomasz Kwiatkowski and Piotr Lsyk, will be responsible for reviewing any incidents that may have been missed by the on-field officials and providing their opinions to the head referee.

Overall, the referees for the Italy vs England match are a highly experienced and capable team. We can expect them to officiate the match to the highest standards and ensure that the result is a fair reflection of the teams’ performances.

FAQs

Who is the head referee for the Italy vs England match?

The head referee for the Italy vs England match is Srdjan Jovanović from Serbia.

Who are the assistant referees for the Italy vs England match?

The two assistant referees for the Italy vs England match are Uroš Stojković and Milan Mihajlović, both from Serbia.

Who is the VAR for the Italy vs England match?

The VAR for the Italy vs England match is Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland.

Who is the fourth official for the Italy vs England match?

The fourth official for the Italy vs England match is Novak Simović from Serbia.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the referees for the Italy vs England match are a highly experienced and capable team who will undoubtedly ensure that the match is officiated to the highest standards. From the no-nonsense approach of the head referee, Srdjan Jovanović, to the attention to detail of the assistant referees, Uroš Stojković and Milan Mihajlović, we can expect a fair and efficient match. The presence of the VAR, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, and AVAR, Piotr Lsyk, will provide additional support to the on-field officials, and the referee observer, Frank De Bleeckere, will provide valuable feedback to help the officials improve their performance. As the excitement for the Italy vs England match builds up, we can rest assured that the match will be officiated to the highest standards.