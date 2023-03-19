The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Purse Breakdown

As one of the biggest events in women’s curling, the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts promises to be an exciting competition for both players and fans alike. And with a total purse of $300,000, it’s not just bragging rights that are up for grabs. Here’s a breakdown of the purse distribution for the tournament:
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is an annual event that showcases the top women’s curling teams from across Canada. In 2023, the tournament will take place in a new venue in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The competition promises to be intense, with teams vying for the top prize of $100,000. But even those who don’t make it to the final can still earn a significant sum.
Here’s a closer look at the purse breakdown for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The purse for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is set at $300,000. This is a significant increase from the 2022 tournament, which had a purse of $250,000.
1st Place – $100,000
The team that wins the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will take home a cool $100,000. This is a significant increase from the $80,000 that the winners received in the 2022 tournament.
2nd Place – $60,000
The runners-up in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will also receive a substantial sum. The second-place team will earn $60,000, which is $10,000 more than the $50,000 that the runners-up received in the 2022 tournament.
3rd Place – $40,000
The third-place team in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will receive $40,000. This is the same amount that the third-place team received in the 2022 tournament.
Championship Pool (4th-8th) – $15,000 each
The teams that finish in fourth to eighth place in the championship pool will each receive $15,000. This is a significant increase from the $12,000 that these teams received in the 2022 tournament.
Non-Championship Pool (9th-18th) – $2,500 each
The teams that finish in ninth to eighteenth place in the non-championship pool will each receive $2,500. This is the same amount that these teams received in the 2022 tournament.
FAQs
- Q: How is the purse for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts determined?
A: The purse for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is determined by the Canadian Curling Association, with input from sponsors and other stakeholders.
- Q: Why is the purse for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts higher than in previous years?
A: The purse for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is higher than in previous years due to a combination of factors, including increased sponsorships and a desire to provide more financial support to the participating teams.
- Q: How will the purse be distributed among the members of each team?
A: The purse will be distributed evenly among the members of each team, with the skip (captain) receiving a slightly larger share.
- Q: What other benefits do the teams receive besides the purse money?
A: In addition to the purse money, the top teams also receive invitations to other prestigious curling events and increased exposure in the media.
Conclusion
The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is shaping up to be a thrilling competition, with some of the top women’s curling teams in Canada vying for a share of the $300,000 purse. From the $100,000 prize for the winners to the $2,500 for the teams in the non-championship pool, there’s a lot of money on the line.
And with a larger purse than in previous years, the tournament is sure to draw even more attention from fans and sponsors alike. So mark your calendars and get ready to watch some exciting curling action in 2023!
