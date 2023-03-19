The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Purse Breakdown

As one of the biggest events in women’s curling, the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts promises to be an exciting competition for both players and fans alike. And with a total purse of $300,000, it’s not just bragging rights that are up for grabs. Here’s a breakdown of the purse distribution for the tournament:

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is an annual event that showcases the top women’s curling teams from across Canada. In 2023, the tournament will take place in a new venue in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The competition promises to be intense, with teams vying for the top prize of $100,000. But even those who don’t make it to the final can still earn a significant sum.

Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2023 Purse Breakdown

Here’s a closer look at the purse breakdown for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The purse for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is set at $300,000. This is a significant increase from the 2022 tournament, which had a purse of $250,000. The prize money will be distributed among the top teams as follows:

1st Place – $100,000 2nd Place – $60,000 3rd Place – $40,000 Championship Pool (4th-8th) – $15,000 each Non-Championship Pool (9th-18th) – $2,500 each

FAQs

Q: How is the purse for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts determined?

A: The purse for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is determined by the Canadian Curling Association, with input from sponsors and other stakeholders.