2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playoff Schedule

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is one of the most highly anticipated curling events of the year. This annual competition brings together the top women’s curling teams from across Canada to compete for the national championship. Fans eagerly await the release of the schedule, which sets the dates, venues, and matchups for each round. With the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts schedule now available, fans can start planning their viewing parties and getting ready to cheer on their favorite teams.

Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playoff Schedule 2023

Playoff 1 (Friday, Feb, 24, 4 p.m. ET)

Playoff 2 (Friday, Feb, 24, 9 p.m. ET)

Page Playoff (Saturday, Feb, 25, 4 p.m. ET)

Page Playoff (Saturday, Feb, 25, 9 p.m. ET)

Semifinal (Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m. ET)

Final (Sunday, Feb. 26, 9 p.m. ET)

2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Schedule: Dates and Time

The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will take place from February 17 to 26, 2023. The tournament will be held in Thunder Bay, Ontario, at the Fort William Gardens, which has a seating capacity of 4,000.

Dates Time (ET) Matchup Broadcast Friday,

February 17, 2023 9 pm Pool

Play TSN1/3 Saturday,

February 18, 2023 4 pm Pool Play TSN1/4 Saturday,

February 18, 2023 9 pm Pool

Play TSN1/4/5 Sunday, February

19, 2023 11:30 am Pool Play TSN2 Sunday,

February 19, 2023 4:30

pm Pool

Play TSN2 Sunday, February

19, 2023 9:30 pm Pool Play TSN1 (TSN3 JIP

@22:00) Monday,

February 20, 2023 11:30

am Pool

Play TSN1 Monday, February

20, 2023 4:30 pm Pool Play TSN1 Monday,

February 20, 2023 9:30

pm Pool

Play TSN1/3 Tuesday,

February 21, 2023 11:30 am Pool Play TSN1/3 Tuesday,

February 21, 2023 4:30

pm Pool

Play TSN1/3 Tuesday,

February 21, 2023 9:30 pm Pool Play TSN1/3/5 Wednesday,

February 22, 2023 11:30

am Pool

Play TSN1 Wednesday,

February 22, 2023 4:30 pm Pool Play TSN1 Wednesday,

February 22, 2023 9:30

pm Pool

Play TSN1/3 Thursday,

February 23, 2023 11:30 am Pool Play TSN1 Thursday,

February 23, 2023 4:30

pm Pool

Play TSN1/3 Thursday,

February 23, 2023 9:30 pm Pool Play TSN1/3 Friday,

February 24, 2023 11:30

am Tiebreaker TSN1 Friday, February

24, 2023 4 pm Playoff 1 TSN1 Friday,

February 24, 2023 9 pm Playoff

2 TSN1 Saturday,

February 25, 2023 4 pm Page Playoff TSN1/3/4 Saturday,

February 25, 2023 9 pm Page

Playoff TSN1

(TSN5 JIP @22:30) Sunday, February

26, 2023 3 pm Semifinal TSN1 Sunday,

February 26, 2023 9 pm Final TSN1/3/4/5

Teams

A total of 16 teams will compete in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. These teams will be divided into two pools of eight teams each. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with each team playing seven games. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the championship pool, where they will compete in a modified round-robin format to determine the top four teams that will move on to the playoffs.

Here are the teams that will be competing in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts:

Pool A:

British Columbia

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

New Brunswick

Yukon

Pool B:

Northwest Territories

Nunavut

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland and Labrador

Northern Ontario

Team Canada

Wild Card

2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Schedule: Round-Robin Format

The round-robin format of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts schedule is as follows:

February 17: Draw 1

February 18: Draws 2 and 3

February 19: Draws 4 and 5

February 20: Draws 6 and 7

February 21: Draws 8 and 9

February 22: Draw 10

February 23: Tiebreaker games (if necessary)

The championship pool will take place from February 24 to 26. The modified round-robin format is as follows:

February 24: Draws 11 and 12

February 25: Draws 13 and 14

February 26: Draws 15 and 16

The top four teams from the championship pool will advance to the playoffs, which will take place on February 26.

FAQs:

Q: Where can I buy tickets for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts?

A: You can purchase tickets for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts on the official Curling Canada website or at the Fort William Gardens box office.

Q: Can I watch the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts on TV?

A: Yes, the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and on ESPN3 in the United States.

Q: What is the prize money for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts?

A: The prize pool for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is $300,000, with the