2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playoff Schedule

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is one of the most highly anticipated curling events of the year. This annual competition brings together the top women’s curling teams from across Canada to compete for the national championship. Fans eagerly await the release of the schedule, which sets the dates, venues, and matchups for each round. With the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts schedule now available, fans can start planning their viewing parties and getting ready to cheer on their favorite teams.
Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playoff Schedule 2023
- Playoff 1 (Friday, Feb, 24, 4 p.m. ET)
- Playoff 2 (Friday, Feb, 24, 9 p.m. ET)
- Page Playoff (Saturday, Feb, 25, 4 p.m. ET)
- Page Playoff (Saturday, Feb, 25, 9 p.m. ET)
- Semifinal (Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m. ET)
- Final (Sunday, Feb. 26, 9 p.m. ET)
2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Schedule: Dates and Time
The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will take place from February 17 to 26, 2023. The tournament will be held in Thunder Bay, Ontario, at the Fort William Gardens, which has a seating capacity of 4,000.
|
Dates
|
Time (ET)
|
Matchup
|
Broadcast
|
Friday,
|
9 pm
|
Pool
|
TSN1/3
|
Saturday,
|
4 pm
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1/4
|
Saturday,
|
9 pm
|
Pool
|
TSN1/4/5
|
Sunday, February
|
11:30 am
|
Pool Play
|
TSN2
|
Sunday,
|
4:30
|
Pool
|
TSN2
|
Sunday, February
|
9:30 pm
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1 (TSN3 JIP
|
Monday,
|
11:30
|
Pool
|
TSN1
|
Monday, February
|
4:30 pm
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1
|
Monday,
|
9:30
|
Pool
|
TSN1/3
|
Tuesday,
|
11:30 am
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1/3
|
Tuesday,
|
4:30
|
Pool
|
TSN1/3
|
Tuesday,
|
9:30 pm
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1/3/5
|
Wednesday,
|
11:30
|
Pool
|
TSN1
|
Wednesday,
|
4:30 pm
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1
|
Wednesday,
|
9:30
|
Pool
|
TSN1/3
|
Thursday,
|
11:30 am
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1
|
Thursday,
|
4:30
|
Pool
|
TSN1/3
|
Thursday,
|
9:30 pm
|
Pool Play
|
TSN1/3
|
Friday,
|
11:30
|
Tiebreaker
|
TSN1
|
Friday, February
|
4 pm
|
Playoff 1
|
TSN1
|
Friday,
|
9 pm
|
Playoff
|
TSN1
|
Saturday,
|
4 pm
|
Page Playoff
|
TSN1/3/4
|
Saturday,
|
9 pm
|
Page
|
TSN1
|
Sunday, February
|
3 pm
|
Semifinal
|
TSN1
|
Sunday,
|
9 pm
|
Final
|
TSN1/3/4/5
Teams
A total of 16 teams will compete in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. These teams will be divided into two pools of eight teams each. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with each team playing seven games. The top four teams from each pool will advance to the championship pool, where they will compete in a modified round-robin format to determine the top four teams that will move on to the playoffs.
Here are the teams that will be competing in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts:
Pool A:
- British Columbia
- Alberta
- Saskatchewan
- Manitoba
- Ontario
- Quebec
- New Brunswick
- Yukon
Pool B:
- Northwest Territories
- Nunavut
- Nova Scotia
- Prince Edward Island
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Northern Ontario
- Team Canada
- Wild Card
2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Schedule: Round-Robin Format
The round-robin format of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts schedule is as follows:
- February 17: Draw 1
- February 18: Draws 2 and 3
- February 19: Draws 4 and 5
- February 20: Draws 6 and 7
- February 21: Draws 8 and 9
- February 22: Draw 10
- February 23: Tiebreaker games (if necessary)
The championship pool will take place from February 24 to 26. The modified round-robin format is as follows:
- February 24: Draws 11 and 12
- February 25: Draws 13 and 14
- February 26: Draws 15 and 16
The top four teams from the championship pool will advance to the playoffs, which will take place on February 26.
FAQs:
- Q: Where can I buy tickets for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts?
A: You can purchase tickets for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts on the official Curling Canada website or at the Fort William Gardens box office.
- Q: Can I watch the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts on TV?
A: Yes, the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and on ESPN3 in the United States.
- Q: What is the prize money for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts?
A: The prize pool for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is $300,000, with the
Leave a Reply