Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Officials, Starting Lineups, Time, Date, Venue, and Live Broadcast

Everything about Switzerland vs. Cameroon Live Streaming channels, date, time, venue, and predictions is here. Switzerland and Cameroon are two teams set to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. Both teams are considered among the favorites to win the tournament, with Switzerland boasting a solid lineup full of talented players and Cameroon having a deep roster of skillful strikers.

The match between Switzerland and Cameroon will occur on November 24th at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM CST and broadcast live on television and online through various channels, including FOX Sports Go, BBC Sport, and ITV Player.

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the match between Switzerland and Cameroon, as both teams are considered among the top contenders for the World Cup title. Both teams have built strong squads that feature a mixture of established veterans and promising young stars, making them dangerous opponents for any team in the tournament.

Despite their impressive track records, neither Switzerland nor Cameroon can take anything for granted. With so many talented teams competing in the tournament, every match will be a battle, and every goal counts. Whether you’re rooting for Switzerland or Cameroon, tune in on November 24th to catch all the excitement of this highly anticipated match.

Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Officials

Referee: Facundo Tello

Assistant Referees: Ezequiel Brailovsky (Argentina) and Gabriel Chade (Argentina)

Fourth Official: Martínez (Honduras)

Switzerland vs Cameroon Starting Lineups

Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Rodriguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Cameroon XI (4-3-3): Onana; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Gouet, Anguissa, Honglo; Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo,Toko Ekambi

Date, Time, and Venue

Date: 24 November 2022

Time: 5 AM CST

Venue: Al Wakrah Sports Complex

Switzerland vs. Cameroon Live Stream

For Switzerland, SRG SSR is the official broadcaster of the game, and for Cameroon, there are no listed Livestream/official hosts, which means you could use any of the online broadcast services that will live stream the game to watch it. You would probably want to purchase a good VPN service to access Livestream.

Predictions

Based on their previous track records and current form, many experts predict that Switzerland will emerge victorious against Cameroon in this match. Both teams have strong lineups full of talented players, but Switzerland seems to have the edge over Cameroon regarding depth and experience.

However, fans should not count out Cameroon entirely; with skilled players like Samuel Eto’o on their side, Cameroon still has the potential to cause major upsets in this tournament. Regardless of who wins, this is sure to be an exciting match that is not to be missed!