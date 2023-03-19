Iran Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup is almost here. Iran is one of the strong contenders for the cup and expects to show a strong in the tournament. Iran will play their opening game against England on 21st November 2022.

Iran has been one of the most consistent teams in Asia, having qualified for every World Cup since 1978. The team is packed with talent, led by star striker Sardar Azmoun and playmaker Alireza Jahanbakhsh. With players like these on their roster, Iran is sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming World Cup.

The world cup squad of the team is still somewhat of a mystery. However, we have some strong suspicions about it. In this article, we will be telling you everything about it.

The first thing that we will be looking at is Iran’s group-stage fixtures. This part of the tournament is essential for them, as it will determine whether they will make it out of their group or not.

Next, we’ll take a look at some of the key players on the squad and what role they will play in the team. We’ll also be talking about their strengths, weaknesses, and style of play, as well as how they are expected to perform in the upcoming tournament.

Here is the 26 member squad for Iran in Qatar World Cup 2022.

Position

Player

Goalkeeper

Alireza Beiranvand

Goalkeeper

Hossein Hosseini

Goalkeeper

Payam Niazmand

Goalkeeper

Amir Abedzadeh

Goalkeeper

Mohammed Rez
Akhbari

Defender

Morteza
Pouraliganji

Defender

Rouzbeh Cheshmi

Defender

Ramin Rezaeian

Defender

Omid Noorafkan

Defender

Abolfazi Jalali

Defender

Armin
Sohrabian 

Defender

Majid Hosseini

Defender

Saman Fallah

Defender

Ehan Hajsafi

Defender

Milad Mohammadi

Defender

Hossein Kanaanizadegan

Defender

Shojae Khalilzadeh

Defender

Sadegh Moharrami

Defender

Saleh Hardani

Midfielder

Vahid Amiri

Midfielder

Mehdi Torabi

Midfielder

Milad Sarak

Midfielder

Mehdi Mehdipour

Midfielder

Mohammad Khodabandelou

Midfielder

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Midfielder

Omid Ebrahimi

Midfielder

Saeid Ezatolahi

Midfielder

Saman Ghoddos

Midfielder

Ahmad Noorollahi

Midfielder

Ali Gholizadeh

Midfielder

Ali Karimi

Forward

Mohammad Mohebi

Forward

Karim Ansarifard 

Forward

Sardar Azmoun

Forward

Mehdi Taremi

 

