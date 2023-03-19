Iran Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup is almost here. Iran is one of the strong contenders for the cup and expects to show a strong in the tournament. Iran will play their opening game against England on 21st November 2022.

Iran has been one of the most consistent teams in Asia, having qualified for every World Cup since 1978. The team is packed with talent, led by star striker Sardar Azmoun and playmaker Alireza Jahanbakhsh. With players like these on their roster, Iran is sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming World Cup.

The world cup squad of the team is still somewhat of a mystery. However, we have some strong suspicions about it. In this article, we will be telling you everything about it.

The first thing that we will be looking at is Iran’s group-stage fixtures. This part of the tournament is essential for them, as it will determine whether they will make it out of their group or not.

Next, we’ll take a look at some of the key players on the squad and what role they will play in the team. We’ll also be talking about their strengths, weaknesses, and style of play, as well as how they are expected to perform in the upcoming tournament.

Iran Squad/Lineups for Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

Here is the 26 member squad for Iran in Qatar World Cup 2022.