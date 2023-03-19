Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Live From Malaysia?

So you are a soccer fan from Malaysia – Are you perturbed by the fact that FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to happen, and you still need to learn about your options to watch it online?

Don’t worry – that’s the exact reason we are writing this article. For Malay soccer fans, here are the options you can use to make things joyous for you. Since you are a fan of Malaysia, then Astro is a name that you must be aware of.

For the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Astro has all the rights for the region. If you have access to this channel, then fine; if you don’t, please explore to find out how you can get access.

FIFA World Cup Live Stream in Malaysia – Channel Guide

Astro acquired official streaming rights for all 64 World cup matches in Malaysia. Astro brings you exclusive HD quality broadcast of World Cup through CH825 and CH826 channels.

Another option to watch World Cup in Malaysia is to use RTM (Radio Television Malaysia) broadcast which will have 41 matches streamed live.

Astro, as you might be aware, is poised to become the number-one streaming platform in the country. They already have tie-up with Disney Hotstar, Netflix, TVB Anywhere+, HBO Go, and iQiyi. That means they already have these services in their bundles.

Specifically, Astro Go is the way ahead if we talk about the FIFA World Cup live stream. They have the best lineup, and their official spokesperson has also said they will cover the games. The Astro Sports pack is presently priced at RM 89.99 per month.

So that’s a great way to stream the game in style and comfort, and that, too, is the cord-cutter way. The best part is that the platform offers a 60-day free trial for its Sports pack. So it’s an excellent opportunity to try it before you take it finally.

What if I don’t have Access To Astro because I am traveling or in Other Country?

This is for the Malaysians who have access to Astro services while in the country; however, they face restrictions when traveling internationally. Here is a simple solution to that. Once you have a valid Astro subscription, you must buy and install a good-quality VPN service on your device.

A VPN will provide you access to Astro while travelling internationally and keep you secure online while using public WiFi. These services are very cheap to have, and there are many good options out there. For most VPN services, installation and usage are pretty simple. Some popular choices are ExpressVPN and SurfShark.

Final Words on Astro for Malaysian viewers

