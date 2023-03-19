How much will be the Salaries for Managers in FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the prestigious international football tournament. As in previous years, the competition is expected to draw millions of spectators and generate vast amounts of revenue for participating teams and sponsors. For this year’s tournament, managers from participating countries have been negotiating salaries with team owners.
The managers of top teams like Brazil, Germany, and France reportedly earn high six-figure salaries, while those in charge of less successful teams receive smaller compensation packages. Salaries vary widely depending on several factors, including team performance, past success in the World Cup, and an individual manager’s experience and track record.
Regardless of their compensation, managers are under tremendous pressure to deliver results on the pitch. A single lousy performance or disappointing result can seriously damage their reputation and future career opportunities. As the World Cup draws closer, the pressure is only mounting, and each manager will work tirelessly to ensure their team is prepared to compete at its best.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Managers Salaries
- Hans-Dieter Flick (GERMANY) – €6,500,000
- Gareth Southgate (ENGLAND) – €5,800,000
- Didier Deschamps (FRANCE) – €3,800,000
- Tite (BRAZIL) – €3,600,000
- Louis van Gaal (NETHERLANDS) – €2,900,000
- Gerardo Martino (MEXICO) – €2,900,000
- Lionel Scaloni (ARGENTINA) – €2,600,000
- Félix Sánchez Bas (QATAR) – €2,400,000
- Fernando Santos (PORTUGAL) – €2,250,000
- Murat Yakin (SWITZERLAND) – €1,600,000
- Paulo Bento (SOUTH KOREA) – €1,300,000
- Graham Arnold (AUSTRALIA) – €1,300,000
- Gregg Berhalter (USA) – €1,250,000
- Roberto Martínez (BELGIUM) – €1,200,000
- Kasper Hjulmand (DENMARK) – €1,150,000
- Luis Enrique (SPAIN) – €1,150,000
- Hervé Renard (SAUDI ARABIA) – €1,100,000
- Hajime Moriyasu (JAPAN) – €1,050,000
- Vahid Halilhodžić (MOROCCO) – €920,000
- Diego Alonso (URUGUAY) – €860,000
- Gustavo J. Alfaro (ECUADOR) – €770,000
- Dragan Stojković (SERBIA) – €650,000
- Dragan Skočić (IRAN) – €650,000
- Zlatko Dalić (CROATIA) – €550,000
- Czesław Michniewicz (POLAND) – €500,000
- John Herdman (CANADA) – €480,000
- Chris Hughton (GHANA) – €400,000
- Rob Page (WALES) – €380,000
- Luis F. Suárez (COSTA RICA) – €350,000
- Rigobert Song (CAMEROON) – €340,000
- Aliou Cissé (SENEGAL) – €310,000
- Jalel Kadri (TUNISIA) – €130,000
So here it is, folks! The complete list of managers’ salaries for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As you can see, there is a wide range of compensation levels, with some managers earning significantly more than others. Whether managing top teams or less successful squads, all managers are under tremendous pressure to perform well and deliver results on the pitch. With the tournament just around the corner, it remains to be seen which managers will rise to the challenge and successfully navigate their teams through this grueling competition. Let’s hope that they can bring home the coveted World Cup trophy!
