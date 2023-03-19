FIFA World Cup 2022 Referees List With Names

The complete referee’s names for FIFA World Cup 2022 are officially announced now. The FIFA World Cup is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, drawing millions of fans and spectators from all over the globe. And as with every major tournament, a team of dedicated referees ensures every match runs smoothly, fairly, and safely.

This year’s FIFA World Cup will be no exception, with a talented group of referees selected to officiate the matches in Qatar. Some of the most experienced and respected Referees from around the world. Here is the list of them:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Referees List

Let’s check out all confirmed referees list for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 matches below.

Chris Beath (Australia) Bakary Gassama (Gambia) Mustapha Ghorbal (Tunisia) Victor Gomes (South Africa) Raphael Claus (Netherlands) Matthew Conger (New Zealand) Ismail Elfath (United States) Mario Escobar (Colombia) Facundo Tello (Argentina) Alireza Faghani (Iran) Rafael Foltyn (Poland) Stéphanie Frappart (France) Abdurrahman Al-Jassim (Qatar) István Kovács (Hungary) Ma Ning (China) Danny Makkelie (Netherlands) Szymon Marciniak (Poland) Said Martínez (Spain) Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain) Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed (UAE) Salima Mukansanga (Burundi) Michael Oliver (England) Daniele Orsato (Italy) César Arturo Ramos (Mexico) Fernando Rapallini (Argentina) Wilton Sampaio (Brazil) Luis Enrique Santander (Colombia) Jan Seidel (Germany) Daniel Siebert (Germany) Janny Sikazwe (Zambia) Anthony Taylor (England) Clément Turpin (France) Jesús Valenzuela (México) Slavko Vinčić (Croatia) Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan)

Whether you’re a die-hard soccer fan, or simply watching the World Cup for the first time, there’s no doubt that these talented and dedicated referees will play an important role in making sure that this year’s tournament is an exciting and memorable one. Here’s to an amazing World Cup!

Why are referees important?

Referees play a crucial role in ensuring the fairness and integrity of sporting events. They are responsible for making important calls during matches, maintaining order on the field or court, and ensuring that players abide by the rules and regulations set by governing bodies like FIFA. Without referees, sports competitions would be chaotic and potentially dangerous for both players and spectators. Thus, the role of referees in sports is essential to ensuring a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.