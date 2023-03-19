AC Milan vs Tottenham Referee List, Match Officials for UEFA Round of 16 Game

Are you ready for a highly anticipated match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur? With the referee list set, fans are eager to know who will be overseeing the game and making important decisions on the field. In this article, we take a closer look at the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Referee List, which includes the following names:

AC Milan vs Tottenham Referee List, Match Officials

Let’s check out the full list of Referees who will officiate AC Milan vs Tottenham match on 15th February 2023.

Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI) Assistant Referee 1: Stéphane De Almeida (SUI) Assistant Referee 2: Bekim Zogaj (SUI) Fourth Official: Lukas Fähndrich (SUI) Video Assistant Referee: Marco Fritz (GER) Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Fedayi San (SUI) UEFA Referee Observer: Alexandru Deaconu (ROU) UEFA Delegate: Irakli Nakaidze (GEO)

Also Check: PSG vs Bayern Munich Referee List

Who is Sandro Schärer, the Head Referee of the Game?

Sandro Schärer, a Swiss national, will be the head referee for the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur match. He has been a FIFA-affiliated referee since 2010 and has vast experience in officiating international and domestic games. With his impeccable track record and professionalism, Sandro Schärer is well-respected in the world of football and has earned the trust of players, coaches, and fans alike.

The Importance of Assistant Referees

In a high-stakes game like AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, it’s essential to have a team of experienced assistant referees on the field. The first assistant referee, Stéphane De Almeida, and the second assistant referee, Bekim Zogaj, both from Switzerland, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the game. Along with the fourth official, Lukas Fähndrich, these referees play a crucial role in ensuring that the game is fair and that all rules are upheld.

The Advantages of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Technology

The use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is becoming increasingly popular in football matches. AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur will also have a VAR, Marco Fritz of Germany, who will assist the head referee in making crucial decisions. The assistant video assistant referee, Fedayi San of Switzerland, will also be present to ensure that the VAR technology is used correctly and efficiently.

The Role of UEFA Referee Observer and Delegate

The AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur match will also have a UEFA Referee Observer, Alexandru Deaconu of Romania, and a UEFA Delegate, Irakli Nakaidze of Georgia. These individuals play an important role in monitoring the performance of the referees and ensuring that the match is conducted according to UEFA standards.

FAQs about the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Referee List

Q: What is the role of the head referee in a football match?

A: The head referee is responsible for overseeing the game and making important decisions, such as awarding penalties and issuing yellow or red cards.

Q: How does the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology work?

A: The VAR technology allows the referee to review footage of crucial moments in the game to make more accurate decisions.

Q: What is the role of the UEFA Referee Observer and Delegate?

A: The UEFA Referee Observer and Delegate monitor the performance of the referees and ensure that the match is conducted according to UEFA standards.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur match promises to be an exciting event, with a highly experienced and qualified referee team in place to oversee the proceedings. Sandro Schärer, the referee, has a wealth of experience, having officiated in many high-profile matches in the past. Stéphane De Almeida, Bekim Zogaj, and Lukas Fähndrich will act as the assistant referees and ensure that the match runs smoothly.

Marco Fritz and Fedayi San will serve as the Video Assistant Referees, ensuring that any key incidents or decisions are captured and analyzed. Alexandru Deaconu and Irakli Nakaidze will be the UEFA Referee Observer and UEFA Delegate, respectively, monitoring the match and ensuring that it complies with all relevant regulations.

With such a strong and experienced referee team in place, fans can look forward to a fair and exciting match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.