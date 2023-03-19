[2nd Leg] PSG vs Bayern Munich Referee List: A Close Look at the Match Officials for the Upcoming Round of 16 UEFA Match

The upcoming match between PSG and Bayern Munich promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of the biggest football clubs in the world. With so much on the line, it’s important to take a closer look at the PSG vs Bayern Munich Referee List to see who will be in charge of the match.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Referees and Officials – 2nd Leg UEFA Round of 16 Match

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Referee Observer: Kyros Vassaras (GRE)

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) vs Bayern Munich Referee List – 1st Leg

Here are the referees who will officiate Paris Saint Germain (PSG) vs Bayern Munchen Round of 16 match on 14th February 2023

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Assistant Referee 1: Stuart Burt (ENG)

Assistant Referee 2: Simon Peter Bennett (ENG)

Fourth Official: Andrew Madley (ENG)

Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

UEFA Referee Observer: Roberto Rosetti (ITA)

UEFA Delegate: Peter Palenčík (SVK)

The Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

At the center of the pitch will be Englishman Michael Oliver, who will be the referee for the match. With over a decade of experience officiating top-level football matches, Oliver is widely regarded as one of the best referees in the world.

The Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt and Simon Peter Bennett (ENG)

Standing on the sidelines will be Stuart Burt and Simon Peter Bennett, who will serve as the assistant referees. Both officials are also from England and bring a wealth of experience to the table.

The Fourth Official: Andrew Madley (ENG)

Andrew Madley will serve as the fourth official for the match. He is also from England and has been a part of several high-profile matches in recent years.

Video Assistant Referee and Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while Stuart Attwell from England will serve as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR). With the introduction of VAR in football, these officials play a crucial role in ensuring fair play on the pitch.

UEFA Referee Observer and Delegate

The UEFA Referee Observer for the match will be Roberto Rosetti from Italy, while Peter Palenčík from Slovakia will be the UEFA Delegate. These officials will keep a close eye on the proceedings to ensure that the match is conducted in accordance with UEFA regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Conclusion

In conclusion, the PSG vs Bayern Munich Referee List is made up of experienced officials from England, Poland, Italy, and Slovakia. They will be tasked with ensuring that the match is played in a fair and safe manner. With so much on the line, fans can rest assured that the officials for the match are well-equipped to handle the Round of 16 first leg match.