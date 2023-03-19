2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup Referees Names

The 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup is a highly anticipated tournament for football fans across Asia and the world. As with any major competition, the role of the referees is crucial to ensuring fair and accurate outcomes of each match.
AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 Referees Names
The Asian Football Confederation has selected a group of highly qualified and experienced referees to officiate the games of the tournament. These referees have undergone rigorous training and have demonstrated their ability to make sound decisions under pressure. As the tournament progresses, fans will undoubtedly become familiar with the names and faces of these referees, as they play an important role in shaping the outcomes of the matches.
Referees
3. Kim Woo-Sung (KOR)
4. Abdullah Jamali (KUW)
5. Muhammad Bin Nasaruddin (MAS)
6. Qasim Ali Al-Hatmi (OMA)
7. Chen Hsin-Chuan (TPE)
8. Gulmurodi Sadullo (TJK)
9. Yahya Al-Mulla (UAE)
10. Riskullaev Akhrol (UZB)
Assistant Referees
1. So Kai Man (HKG)
2. Farhad Moravveji (IRN)
3. Takebe Yosuke (JPN)
4. Tsoi Ramina (KGZ)
5. Jang Jong-Pil (KOR)
6. Mohamad Bin Tan (MAS)
7. Ali Muhammad (PAK)
8. Faisal Al-Shammari (QAT)
9. Chen Hsiao-En (TPE)
10. Karaev Vafo (TJK)
11. Ahmed Al-Rashdi (UAE)
12. Shayusupov Sanjar (UZB)
Referee Assessors
1. Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh (MAS)
2. Ishiyama Noboru (JPN)
3. Jassim Al-Hail (QAT)
