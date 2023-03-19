2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup Referees Names

The 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup is a highly anticipated tournament for football fans across Asia and the world. As with any major competition, the role of the referees is crucial to ensuring fair and accurate outcomes of each match.

AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 Referees Names

The Asian Football Confederation has selected a group of highly qualified and experienced referees to officiate the games of the tournament. These referees have undergone rigorous training and have demonstrated their ability to make sound decisions under pressure. As the tournament progresses, fans will undoubtedly become familiar with the names and faces of these referees, as they play an important role in shaping the outcomes of the matches.

Referees

1. Ammar Mahfoodh (BHR, photo)

2. Tam Ping Wun (HKG)

3. Kim Woo-Sung (KOR)

4. Abdullah Jamali (KUW)

5. Muhammad Bin Nasaruddin (MAS)

6. Qasim Ali Al-Hatmi (OMA)

7. Chen Hsin-Chuan (TPE)

8. Gulmurodi Sadullo (TJK)

9. Yahya Al-Mulla (UAE)

10. Riskullaev Akhrol (UZB) Assistant Referees 1. So Kai Man (HKG)

2. Farhad Moravveji (IRN)

3. Takebe Yosuke (JPN)

4. Tsoi Ramina (KGZ)

5. Jang Jong-Pil (KOR)

6. Mohamad Bin Tan (MAS)

7. Ali Muhammad (PAK)

8. Faisal Al-Shammari (QAT)

9. Chen Hsiao-En (TPE)

10. Karaev Vafo (TJK)

11. Ahmed Al-Rashdi (UAE)

12. Shayusupov Sanjar (UZB) Referee Assessors 1. Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh (MAS)

2. Ishiyama Noboru (JPN)

3. Jassim Al-Hail (QAT) 4. Zakariya Kanat (SYR)

In conclusion, the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup referees are a crucial part of the tournament, responsible for ensuring fair play and accurate decisions on the field. With their experience and expertise, they will undoubtedly bring a high level of professionalism to each match, creating an exciting and memorable experience for players and fans alike. As the tournament progresses, it will be interesting to see how the referees handle the pressure and make crucial decisions that can ultimately determine the outcome of the matches. We wish them all the best of luck and success in officiating this important tournament.