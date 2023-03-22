When Is The Dubai World Cup 2023: Dates And Times, Purse and TV Channels

Are you ready for the biggest horse racing event of the year? The Dubai World Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and it’s going to be one for the books! The world’s best thoroughbreds will be competing for a chance to win a whopping $12 million purse at the Meydan racecourse. But when is the Dubai World Cup 2023 taking place, and how can you watch it from home? In this article, we’ll cover all the important details, including dates and times, the purse, and TV channels.

Dates and Times

The Dubai World Cup 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at 4:35pm UK-time. So mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting day of horse racing action! The event will feature a total of nine races, including the main race, the Dubai World Cup, which will be the final race of the day.

Purse

The Dubai World Cup 2023 has a purse of $12 million, making it one of the most lucrative horse racing events in the world. The winner of the Dubai World Cup race will take home a cool $7.2 million, while the runner-up will receive $2.4 million. Even the horse that finishes last in the race will still take home $120,000, so every horse has something to race for!

TV Channels

If you’re not lucky enough to be attending the Dubai World Cup 2023 in person, you can still catch all the action from the comfort of your own home. The event will be broadcast on SkyRacing and ITV4, so be sure to tune in and catch all the excitement. The TV coverage will start at 1:00 pm UK-time, so make sure to clear your schedule for the day and settle in for a full day of horse racing action.

FAQS

Q: Can I watch the Dubai World Cup 2023 online?

A: Unfortunately, live streaming of the Dubai World Cup 2023 is not available. However, you can catch all the action on SkyRacing and ITV4.

Q: How many races will be featured at the Dubai World Cup 2023?

A: The Dubai World Cup 2023 will feature a total of nine races, including the main event, the Dubai World Cup.

Q: What is the purse for the Dubai World Cup 2023?

A: The purse for the Dubai World Cup 2023 is $12 million, with the winner of the Dubai World Cup race taking home $7.2 million.

Conclusion

The Dubai World Cup 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting horse racing events of the year. With a $12 million purse and some of the world’s best thoroughbreds competing, it’s sure to be a day to remember. Whether you’re watching from the racecourse or from the comfort of your own home, be sure to tune in and catch all the action on SkyRacing and ITV4. So mark your calendars for Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at 4:35pm UK-time, and get ready for an unforgettable day of horse racing!