Watch Watch FIFA World Cup Live From Singapore Through MediaCorp, Singtel, and StarHub

If you’re looking to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live from Singapore, you’ll be pleased to know several options are available. Mediacorp, Singtel, and StarHub have all secured exclusive rights to broadcast and stream the tournament so that you can catch all the action on your TV or streaming device.

The coverage will include nine free games, including the opening match, 5 group stage games, two semi-finals, and the final. So whether you’re a soccer fan or just looking for a way to keep up with the latest news from around the world, you won’t miss out on all the action from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Singapore.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream in Singapore Through MediaCorp, Singtel, and StarHub

Mediacorp is Singapore’s leading media company, with a combined reach of over 5 million viewers across its free-to-air and pay TV platforms. The company has a wide range of content offerings, including news, sports, and entertainment, so there’s something for everyone.

For the FIFA World Cup 2022, Mediacorp will be airing Nine games for free on Channel 5 and meWATCH. This includes the opening match, 5 group stage games, 2 semi-finals, and the final. So if you’re looking to catch all the action from the World Cup, Mediacorp is the place to be.

Actually, all the 3 channels have collaborated to offer the best coverage of the World Cup. Singtel, StarHub, and Mediacorp are all committed to providing high-quality broadcasts and exciting viewing experiences for soccer fans in Singapore. Whether you’re tuning in on your TV or streaming on a mobile device, you can be sure to enjoy all the action from the tournament wherever you are.

Packages

Packages start from as low as $98, depending on which provider you choose and when you subscribe. So if you’re looking to catch all the excitement of the World Cup this year, be sure to check out Mediacorp, Singtel, or StarHub for the best coverage in Singapore. However this price is only valid through November 6, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to score a great deal! After that, the price goes up to $118, so don’t wait around.

“Viewers tuning in will also get to experience riveting on-site programming and studio shows featuring noteworthy guests, presenters, and pundits such as Marcel Desailly, Arsene Wenger, Lothar Matthaus, Gabriel Batistuta, and Paul Scholes.” the companies said.

Mediacorp’s chief customer and corporate development officer Angeline Poh stated that the company is “delighted to link arms with Singtel and StarHub again to present this thrilling tournament, which reaffirms Mediacorp’s commitment as the national media network in unifying communities through our pipeline of popular sporting content”.

So, if you are from Singapore and want to catch all the action from the FIFA World Cup 2022, be sure to check out Mediacorp, Singtel, and StarHub for complete coverage of every game. Whether you’re tuning in on your TV or streaming on a mobile device, you won’t want to miss out on all the excitement this year!