Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Online In Nigeria

Nigeria failed to qualify for the competition, but football fans in Nigeria have a reason to smile and a reason to watch the competition. SuperSport is the only channel in Nigeria that will show every game at the World Cup. South African company SuperSport has a number of channels dedicated to different sports, but with a focus on football.

So if you are a soccer fan from Nigeria, then tuning into SuperSport is your hall ticket to the excitement that is about to be unleashed.

FIFA World Cup Live Stream On SuperSport in Nigeria

SuperSport is a group of channels owned by Multichoice and carried on the DStv satellite platform. These channels show sporting events from all over the world, and they are available to subscribers of the DStv service. Based in South Africa, it provides sports content to many other African countries as well. It also has rights to broadcast some of the world’s most popular leagues and tournaments like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, English Premier League, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, CAF Champions League and much more. They are also authorized to broadcast the upcoming FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022.

If you are in Nigeria, then chances are that you are aware of DSTV, here is more information on its services.

DSTV packages that offer SuperSport:

Three DSTV packages in Nigeria will offer you access to SuperSport channels; these are:

* DSTV Premium

* DSTV Compact Plus

* DSTV Compact

Other Ways To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 In Nigeria

There are other ways you can get to watch the world cup in Nigeria apart from DSTV and that is by making use of the internet to live stream matches. Some international OTT platforms like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV offer this service. Another way is by making use of apps like BBC iPlayer app, NBC Sports App, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app which are all compatible with Android and iOS devices.

All these apps however are geo-restricted and would require the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to change your location to a country where these apps are available like the United States, United Kingdom, or Spain. To do this, simply subscribe to any of these recommended VPNs, and download, and install their app on your device. Once the app is installed, launch it and connect to any of their server locations in the US, UK, or Spain. Now you can go ahead and download any of the apps mentioned above from their respective app stores and stream the world cup matches live.

Please note that most of the apps mentioned are subscription based, so might have to purchase them plus the cost of a good quality VPN. Hope you enjoy all the World Cup action comfortably!