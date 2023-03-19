UEFA Youth League Referees 2022/2023 – Quarter-finals

The UEFA Youth League is a prestigious football competition for young players, and the referees who oversee the matches play a critical role in maintaining fair play and upholding the integrity of the game. For the 2022/2023 season, UEFA has appointed a group of highly experienced and qualified referees to officiate the matches.

These referees have demonstrated their expertise in the sport and have undergone extensive training to ensure that they are well-equipped to handle the challenges that arise during the matches. The UEFA Youth League referees are expected to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship and professionalism, and their performance will be closely scrutinized by both the players and the fans. With these talented referees at the helm, the UEFA Youth League promises to be an exciting and competitive season for all involved.

UEFA Youth League Referees 2023

Sporting CP vs Liverpool FC

Referee: Gergő Bogar (HUN, photo)

Assistant Referee 1: Peter Kobor (HUN)

Assistant Referee 2: Theodoros Georgiou (HUN)

Fourth Official: Ricardo Baixinho (POR)

AC Milan vs Atletico de Madrid

Referee: Sebastian Gishamer (AUT)

Assistant Referee 1: Roland Riedel (AUT)

Assistant Referee 2: Markus Reichholf (AUT)

Fourth Official: Alessandro Prontera (ITA)

AZ Alkmaar vs Real Madrid

Referee: Adam Ladebäck (SWE)

Assistant Referee 1: Daniel Yng (SWE)

Assistant Referee 2: Anton Sjöberg (SWE)

Fourth Official: Erwin Blank (NED)

Borussia Dortmund vs Hajduk Split

Referee: Robert Jenkins (WAL)

Assistant Referee 1: Jonathan Bryant (WAL)

Assistant Referee 2: Harry Hendricks (WAL)

Fourth Official: Robin Braun (GER)