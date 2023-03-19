Tottenham vs AC Milan Referee Names and Match Officials, 2nd Leg UEFA Round of 16

The UEFA Round of 16 is one of the most exciting stages of the tournament, where top football clubs from across Europe go head-to-head in an effort to reach the quarterfinals. This year’s competition features an intriguing clash between Tottenham and AC Milan, two teams with a rich history in European football. As we gear up for the 2nd Leg of this match, it’s important to take a closer look at the men who will be in charge of ensuring a fair and competitive game. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the Tottenham vs AC Milan Referee Names, 2nd Leg UEFA Round of 16, including their roles and responsibilities.

Tottenham vs AC Milan Referee Names

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (FRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Fourth Official: Jeremie Pignard (FRA)

VAR: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)

AVAR: Willy Delajod (FRA)

Referee Observer: Stefan Messner (AUT)

Meet the Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Clement Turpin is one of the most experienced referees in Europe, having officiated in several high-profile matches in the past. He has been a FIFA referee since 2010 and has officiated in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and the European Championship. Turpin is known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, and his ability to make quick and accurate decisions.

The Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA) and Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages are the two assistant referees who will be working alongside Clement Turpin in the Tottenham vs AC Milan match. Their main role is to assist the referee in making decisions, particularly with regards to offside and fouls. Danos and Pages are both experienced officials who have worked in several top-flight leagues across Europe.

The Fourth Official: Jeremie Pignard (FRA)

Jeremie Pignard is the fourth official for the Tottenham vs AC Milan match. His main role is to oversee substitutions and assist the referee and assistant referees in managing the match. Pignard is also an experienced official who has worked in several top leagues in Europe.

The VAR and AVAR: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP) and Willy Delajod (FRA)

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) play a crucial role in modern football, particularly in ensuring that critical decisions are made correctly. For the Tottenham vs AC Milan match, the VAR will be Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez from Spain, while Willy Delajod from France will serve as the AVAR. The VAR and AVAR will be responsible for reviewing any critical decisions made by the referee, particularly with regards to goals, penalty decisions, and red cards.

The Referee Observer: Stefan Messner (AUT)

The Referee Observer is an experienced official who is responsible for assessing the performance of the match officials. Stefan Messner from Austria will serve as the Referee Observer for the Tottenham vs AC Milan match, and will provide feedback and guidance to the officials after the match.