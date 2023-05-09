If you are a football enthusiast, then you don’t want to miss the upcoming game between Real Madrid and Manchester City. The two teams will clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, May 9. The match will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS, with a live stream available on Paramount+ and CBS. Here is all you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Kickoff Time, Date, Venue, and Broadcast.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Time, Date, Venue, and Broadcast

Date and Time

The match between Real Madrid and Manchester City is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9. The kickoff time is 3 p.m. ET.

Venue

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which is the home ground for Real Madrid. The stadium is located in Madrid, Spain, and has a capacity of 81,044 seats.

Broadcast

The match will be broadcast live on CBS. If you are unable to watch the game on TV, you can watch it online on Paramount+ and CBS.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Match Preview

Real Madrid and Manchester City are two of the most successful clubs in European football. Both teams have won numerous domestic and international titles over the years. Real Madrid is the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League, having won the competition 13 times. Manchester City, on the other hand, has won the English Premier League four times in the last decade.

The upcoming match between these two clubs promises to be an exciting encounter. Real Madrid has a strong attacking lineup, with players like Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio leading the charge. Manchester City, on the other hand, has a solid defense and a creative midfield that can create chances for their forwards.

Conclusion

