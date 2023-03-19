Real Madrid vs Barcelona Referees | Copa del Rey El Clásico first leg Referee Name

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is one of the biggest and most anticipated football matches in the world. The fierce rivalry between these two teams has been ongoing for decades and always manages to captivate audiences.

However, as with any high-profile match, the referees are always under intense scrutiny, and the upcoming match between Real Madrid and Barcelona is no exception. In this article, we will take a closer look at the referees assigned to officiate the match and their backgrounds.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Referee Names

Referee: Jose Luis Munuera Montero

Assistant Referees: Íñigo Prieto López de Cerain and Antonio Ramón Martínez Moreno

Fourth Official: Manuel Jesús Orellana Cid

VAR: José Luis González González

AVAR (Assistant VAR to anyone confused by the terminology): Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

The man in charge of officiating the upcoming Real Madrid vs Barcelona match is Jose Luis Munuera Montero. He was born on October 13, 1983, in Andalusia, Spain. Munuera Montero began his career as a referee in 2008, and he was promoted to the Primera Division in 2016. Since then, he has officiated many high-profile matches, including the Copa del Rey final and the Spanish Super Cup.

Munuera Montero has a reputation for being a fair and consistent referee, and he is well respected among players and fans alike. However, he has also been criticized for some of his decisions in the past, and many will be watching closely to see how he handles the pressure of officiating such a high-profile match.

Assistant Referees: Íñigo Prieto López de Cerain and Antonio Ramón Martínez Moreno

Assisting Munuera Montero will be two experienced assistant referees, Íñigo Prieto López de Cerain and Antonio Ramón Martínez Moreno. Both have been referees for many years and have worked alongside Munuera Montero in the past.

Prieto López de Cerain was born on September 11, 1982, in San Sebastian, Spain. He has been an assistant referee since 2011 and has worked in the Primera Division since 2014. He has also worked in many international matches, including the Europa League and the Champions League.

Martínez Moreno, on the other hand, was born on February 17, 1976, in Granada, Spain. He has been an assistant referee since 2003 and has worked in the Primera Division since 2007. He has also worked in many international matches, including the European Championships and the World Cup.

Fourth Official: Manuel Jesús Orellana Cid

Manuel Jesús Orellana Cid will be the fourth official for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match. He was born on July 13, 1985, in Jaén, Spain. Orellana Cid has been a referee since 2009 and has worked in the Primera Division since 2017. He has also worked in many international matches, including the Europa League and the Champions League.

VAR: José Luis González González

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the upcoming match will be José Luis González González. He was born on April 3, 1976, in León, Spain. González González has been a referee since 2003 and has worked in the Primera Division since 2008. He has also worked in many international matches, including the Europa League and the Champions League.

Assisting González González will be Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva. He was born on February 26, 1975, in Ourense, Spain. Iglesias Villanueva has been a referee since 2005 and has worked in the Primera Division since 2011. He has also worked in many international matches, including the Europa League and the Champions League.