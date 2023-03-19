Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names: Meet the Officials Who Will Oversee the Derby Scottish League Cup finals 2023

As one of the most fiercely contested derbies in world football, the Rangers vs Celtic fixture always draws a lot of attention from fans and pundits alike.

With the latest edition of the fixture fast approaching, all eyes are on the officials who will be tasked with ensuring a fair and balanced game for both sides. In this article, we will introduce you to the Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names and their roles in overseeing the derby.

Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names

Here are the confirmed referees and officials for the Rangers vs Celtic match on Sunday, 26th February 2023.

Match Referee: Nick Walsh

Assistant Referees: Frank Connor and David Roome.

The fourth official: Kevin Clancy.

VAR: John Beaton

Assistant VAR: Graeme Stewart

Who are the Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names and what are their roles?

Match Referee:

Nick Walsh Nick Walsh is a well-respected referee who has been officiating in the Scottish Premiership since 2014. He has overseen several high-profile matches in the league, including the 2019 Scottish Cup Final between Hearts and Celtic. As the match referee for the Rangers vs Celtic derby, Walsh will be in charge of making all the major decisions on the field, including issuing yellow and red cards and awarding penalties.

Assistant Referees:

Frank Connor and David Roome Frank Connor and David Roome are the assistant referees for the Rangers vs Celtic match. They will be stationed on either side of the pitch and will help the match referee make decisions regarding offside, throw-ins, and corner kicks.

Fourth Official:

Kevin Clancy Kevin Clancy will serve as the fourth official for the Rangers vs Celtic match. His role will be to oversee the technical area and ensure that the managers and coaching staff of both teams are behaving in a respectful and professional manner.

VAR:

John Beaton The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the Rangers vs Celtic match is John Beaton. Beaton will be located in a remote video room and will have access to multiple camera angles to help him make decisions. He will be responsible for checking incidents such as potential penalties, red card offenses, and cases of mistaken identity.

Assistant VAR:

Graeme Stewart Graeme Stewart will assist John Beaton as the Assistant VAR. His role will be to review incidents alongside the VAR and advise on decisions that need to be made.

What are the key responsibilities of the Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names?

As the match officials for one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in Scottish football, the Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names have a huge responsibility on their shoulders. Here are some of their key responsibilities:

Ensuring that the game is played in a fair and impartial manner.

Making decisions on the field regarding fouls, offsides, and other incidents.

Issuing yellow and red cards as necessary.

Awarding penalties and free kicks when appropriate.

Overseeing the technical area and ensuring that managers and coaching staff behave professionally.

Checking incidents using VAR and ensuring that the correct decisions are made.

FAQs:

Q: What happens if the referees make a mistake during the match?

A: Referees are human and can make mistakes, but they do their best to ensure that they get every decision right. If a mistake is made, there is no opportunity to overturn the decision unless it is reviewed by the VAR.

Q: How are referees selected for the Rangers vs Celtic match?

A: Referees are selected based on their experience and performance. The Scottish Football Association has a panel of referees who are assigned to different fixtures based on their availability and suitability.

Conclusion

The Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names have a huge responsibility on their shoulders as they oversee one of the most fiercely contested derbies in world football. Nick Walsh, Frank Connor, David Roome, Kevin Clancy, John Beaton, and Graeme Stewart have been entrusted with the task of ensuring that the game is played in a fair and impartial manner. Each referee has a specific role to play, and they work together to ensure that the correct decisions are made.

As we eagerly await the latest edition of the Rangers vs Celtic fixture, we can rest assured that the match officials will do their best to ensure that the game is a fair and balanced contest. With experienced and respected referees such as Nick Walsh and John Beaton in charge, we can be confident that the game will be decided on the quality of the play on the field, rather than on any controversial decisions made by the officials.

In conclusion, we hope that this article has provided you with a comprehensive introduction to the Rangers vs Celtic Referee Names and their roles in overseeing the derby. Whether you are a die-hard fan of either team or simply a neutral observer, it is important to appreciate the hard work and dedication of the match officials who help to make the game of football so exciting and unpredictable.