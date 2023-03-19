PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Time, Date, Venue, and Lineups

On January 19th, 2023, fans will be treated to an exciting match as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced off against the Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match held at the King Fahd Stadium. Both teams were filled with star players, and the match promised to be an entertaining showcase of skill and athleticism.

PSG, known for their strong attacking play and solid defense, took on the Saudi All-Star XI, a team made up of the best players from the Saudi Professional League, in a match that would test both teams’ abilities on the field. The match drew attention from fans and media alike, as it was an opportunity to see some of the top talent in the world compete against each other.

Game: PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Date: January 19, 2023 Kick-off: 12:00pm ET, 5:00pm GMT, 10:30pm IST Venue: King Fahd Stadium

PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Team Lineups

The upcoming match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Saudi All-Star XI is set to be a thrilling encounter between two of the strongest teams in the world. Both teams will be fielding their top players, with PSG led by their star-studded lineup featuring players such as Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr, and Marquinhos, while the Saudi All-Star XI will be composed of the best players from the Saudi Professional League. The match promises to be an entertaining showcase of skill and athleticism as the two teams face off on the field. Fans can expect to see an exciting display of attacking play from PSG, and a solid defensive performance from the Saudi All-Star XI. The match will be an opportunity for fans to see some of the top talent in the world compete against each other and it will be interesting to see how both teams line up against each other.

Riyadh All-Star XI possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Gonzalez, Hyun-soo, Konan; Cuellar, Al-Faraj, Talisca; Carillo, Ighalo, Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Vitinha, Sanches, Soler; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Final Lineups will be updated soon here.