PSG vs Bayern Munich Official Broadcast Channels For UEFA Round of 16 Match

The UEFA Round of 16 is one of the most exciting stages in the Champions League, and the upcoming match between PSG and Bayern Munich promises to be a thrilling affair. Fans from all around the world are eagerly waiting for this clash, and if you are wondering where to watch the game, then we have got you covered. In this article, we will give you a rundown of the official broadcast channels for the PSG vs Bayern Munich match for different countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, and Canada.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Official Broadcast Channels UEFA Round of 16 Match

Here are the official broadcast channels for the PSG vs Bayern Munich match in different countries:

Here are more details on the official broadcast channels for the PSG vs Bayern Munich match in different countries:

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2 Football fans in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 to catch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match live. The coverage will begin at 7:00 PM GMT.

United States: Paramount+ For fans in the United States, the match will be broadcasted live on Paramount+. The coverage will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

France: Canal+ France; RMC Sport 1 In France, the match will be broadcasted live on Canal+ France and RMC Sport 1. The coverage will begin at 9:00 PM CET.

Germany: Amazon Prime Video In Germany, the PSG vs Bayern Munich match will be broadcasted live on Amazon Prime Video. The coverage will begin at 9:00 PM CET.

Canada: DAZN Canadian fans can watch the match live on DAZN. The coverage will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

FAQs:

What time does the PSG vs Bayern Munich match start?

The match will start at 9:00 PM CET.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match in the UK?

The match will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Can I watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match on Amazon Prime Video in the US?

No, the match will be broadcasted live on Paramount+ in the US.

Conclusion

If you are a football fan, then you cannot afford to miss the PSG vs Bayern Munich match in the UEFA Round of 16. The clash promises to be a blockbuster, and you can catch all the action live on the official broadcast channels for different countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, and Canada. So, grab your popcorn, and get ready for an exciting game of football!