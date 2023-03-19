[3rd Quarterfinal] Portugal vs Morocco Match Officials, Starting Lineups, Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue

Portugal will face Morocco on 10th December 2022, Sunday, in the third quarterfinal match. The live coverage starts at 10 AM ET. Al Thumama Stadium will host the game. Portugal reached the quarterfinals beating Switzerland for six goals. Another major talking point for the game is Cristiano Ronaldo who is in the bench for the last game, so every soccer players around the World is looking for his return to the final playing eleven.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is quickly coming to a conclusion and this weekend’s matchup between Portugal and Morocco is sure to be one of the most exciting matches yet. Both teams have shown tremendous skill and talent throughout the tournament, giving fans plenty of entertaining highlights to watch.

Portugal has been led by none other than its captain Cristiano Ronaldo who currently leads all competitors with four goals in the tournament so far — making him more dangerous than ever before! While Morocco has played an inspiring brand of football that features a team approach, they have had no answer for Ronaldo just yet. This match promises to be full of drama as these two sides battle it out for a spot in the Quarterfinals at Qatar 2022 — Who will come out on top?

Portugal vs Morocco Match Officials – Referee

It's time for the World Cup Quarterfinals, and what better way to kick off the weekend than with a historic matchup between Portugal and Morocco? Two of Europe's most renowned teams have been preparing all week long – fans are eagerly awaiting this clash of titans at Al Thumama Stadium.

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG)

Assistant Referee 2: Gabriel Chade (ARG)

Fourth Official: Ivan Barton (SLV)

Reserve Assistant Referee: David Moran (SLV)

Video Assistant Referee: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Ricardo De Burgos (ESP)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Diego Bonfa (ARG)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Armando Villarreal (USA)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Pablo Belatti (ARG)

Portugal vs Morocco Starting Lineups

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho, Bernardo; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix.

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Benoun, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.



Portugal vs Morocco Starting Time, Date, and Venue

The stage is set: All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to amaze viewers with his incredible goal-scoring feats. Let’s get a quick schedule of the match below.