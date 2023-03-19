NHL Winter Classic 2023: Time, Date, and Venue, and How To Watch Guide

Experience the ultimate outdoor hockey event: the NHL Winter Classic 2023. On this special day, you have the unique opportunity to witness history in its making; from exciting on-ice play between two legendary teams to cherished traditions that invoke nostalgia with every puck drop. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as some of today’s most talented players lace up their skates and take center stage surrounded by thousands of passionate ice hockey fans from all over North America.

What Time NHL Winter Classic 2023 Starts?

NHL Winter Classic 2023 starts from 2 p.m. ET

Where is NHL Winter Classic Happening in 2023?

Fenway Park, Boston, Mass will host the 2023 NHL Winter Classic.

Where To Watch NHL Winter Classic 2023?

TNT (U.S.), and Sportsnet (Canada) are the official broadcasting channels to watch Winter Classic 2023.

Are you ready for NHL Winter Classic 2023? This winter, one of the biggest hockey events of the season will be taking place at a Fenway Park, Boston, Mass near you, this is an event that hockey fans won’t want to miss. From pep rallies and team bonding activities to some friendly competition – NHL Winter Classic 2023 has something for everyone. Read on to find out more information about what’s in store and how to get tickets today.