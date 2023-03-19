NFL 2023 Super Bowl Location, Date, Time and Halftime Show

The 2023 Super Bowl is just around the corner and fans are eager to know all the details of this mega event. This year, the Super Bowl will be held at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, marking the beginning of a thrilling evening of football, entertainment and excitement. In this article, we’ll take a look at the 2023 Super Bowl location, date, time and the much-anticipated halftime show, featuring pop star Rihanna.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox

2023 Super Bowl: State Farm Arena – The Venue for the Big Game

The State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, will play host to the 2023 Super Bowl. This multi-purpose arena has a seating capacity of over 19,000 and has been the home of the Arizona Coyotes since 2003.

The State Farm Arena has also hosted numerous big events including concerts, conventions and basketball games, making it an ideal venue for the Super Bowl. With its modern facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure, fans can expect an unforgettable experience at this year’s Super Bowl.

2023 Super Bowl: Date, Time and How to Watch

The 2023 Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on Fox. With so many ways to watch the game, there’s no excuse not to catch all the excitement of this year’s Super Bowl.

Halftime Show: Rihanna Takes the Stage

One of the most anticipated parts of the Super Bowl is the halftime show, and this year’s show is sure to be a spectacular performance. Pop star Rihanna will be taking the stage at halftime to entertain the crowd with her hit songs and electrifying stage presence. With her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, Rihanna is sure to deliver a performance that will have the crowd on their feet and singing along.

2023 Super Bowl: FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the 2023 Super Bowl:

What is the location of the 2023 Super Bowl?

The 2023 Super Bowl will be held at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The 2023 Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

What time does the 2023 Super Bowl start?

The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be performing at halftime of the 2023 Super Bowl?

Pop star Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Conclusion

The 2023 Super Bowl promises to be a thrilling evening of football, entertainment and excitement. With the State Farm Arena as the venue, fans can expect a top-notch experience. The halftime show, featuring pop star Rihanna, is sure to be a highlight of the night. So mark your calendars, set your reminders and get ready for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Don’t miss a moment of the action.