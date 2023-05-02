The long-awaited Western Conference Semifinals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors is finally here! The two NBA powerhouses have not met in the playoffs since 1991, making this a must-watch matchup for basketball fans around the world. Here’s what you need to know about the Lakers vs. Warriors schedule 2023 NBA Playoff Games.

The Schedule – Lakers vs. Warriors

The first game of the series will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Warriors will host the Lakers. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. PT. Here’s a complete breakdown of the schedule:

Date Game Time (ET) TV Channel May 2 Game 1 10:00 p.m. TNT May 4 Game 2 9:00 p.m. ESPN May 6 Game 3 8:30 p.m. ABC May 8 Game 4 10:00 p.m. TNT May 10 Game 5* TBD TNT May 12 Game 6* TBD ESPN May 14 Game 7* TBD TBD

The Matchup

The Lakers finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a record of 42-40. However, they are a dangerous team with a roster full of talent, led by superstar LeBron James and all-star forward Anthony Davis. The Lakers also boast a solid supporting cast, including guards Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

On the other hand, the Warriors finished as the eighth seed with a record of 39-43. However, they are led by one of the best shooters in NBA history, Stephen Curry. The Warriors also have a solid supporting cast, including forward Draymond Green and center Kevon Looney.

Both teams have battled through injuries this season, but they are now healthy and ready to compete in the playoffs. The Lakers vs. Warriors schedule 2023 NBA Playoff Games is sure to be a thrilling series that could go either way.